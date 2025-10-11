No. 11 BC Men’s Hockey Ties No. 12 Minnesota 2-2 Thanks to Letourneau's Late Goal
Down by a goal with just over four minutes left in the third period, Boston College men’s hockey forward Dean Letourneau ripped a shot from the top of the right slot past the shoulder of Minnesota goaltender Nathan Airey.
It had been a long-time coming for Letourneau to say the last—a moment that likely had the effect of releasing a full year of pent-up stress for the Boston Bruins’ 2024 first-round draft pick.
Letourneau came to BC with high expectations after the Bruins selected the 6-foot-7 forward out of Sherbrooke, Quebec, following a wildly successful run at St. Andrew’s College, a Canadian prep hockey school, before his arrival in Chestnut Hill, Mass., for the 2024-25 season.
But Letourneau did not meet those expectations, some could argue, scoring zero goals last season despite his impressive pedigree.
That all changed on Friday night, as his goal in the late stages of regulation not only took the monkey off his back, but also came at a desperate time for the Eagles, tying the game at two apiece in the final contest of their two-game road series.
No. 11 BC (1-1-1) and the No. 12 Gophers (0-2-1) moved onto a three-on-three, sudden-death overtime period after both teams failed to score in the waning minutes of regulation after Letourneau’s tally, but neither team scored in the extra period. Minnesota’s LJ Mooney and Tanner Ludtke scored back-to-back shootout goals for the Gophers to technically seize the shootout victory, but the game officially resulted in a tie in the record book.
The Eagles scored the first goal thanks to a power-play tally by New Hampshire transfer forward Ryan Conmy, who swung at a one-timer from the left circle, which ricocheted into the back of the net past Airey to hand BC a 1-0 lead eight minutes into the first frame.
Similar to Thursday night’s contest, which finished 1-1 at the end of the first period, the Gophers picked up a goal via freshman Javon Moore, who snuck in a wrist shot through the blocker side of BC goaltender Louka Cloutier, who made 31 saves and ended the game with a .939 save percentage.
Cloutier, who has only relinquished three goals through his first two collegiate starts, played like a brick wall once again for the Eagles, and his efforts in net could have cemented his official standing as the next BC starting netminder, depending on Brown’s decision for when junior Jan Korec—who started the Eagles’ first game of the season—returns.
Brodie Ziemer gave Minnesota the lead at the 13:54 mark of the second period, sliding the puck in from nearly below the crease, but Letourneau’s heroics saved BC from letting go of a single point in the two-game road series.