How Will No. 15 Boston College Men's Hockey Pit Against No. 10 Maine: Just a Minute
This weekend, coming off back-to-back wins over No. 17 UMass, the No. 15 Boston College men’s hockey team will take on No. 10 Maine for a two-game home series in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Both Friday and Saturday’s contests are scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
After losing both games in a home-and-home series against Northeastern from Oct. 30-31, the Eagles (6-4-1, 4-2-0 Hockey East) have not dropped a single matchup and are currently riding a four-game win streak.
Here is everything to know about the Black Bears, who sit at 7-4-1 overall and 4-2-0 in Hockey-East play going into their road series on the Heights.
Pour it in Poirier
Maine, which ranks first in Hockey East in total goals this season (47), added high-end depth to its offensive ranks over the offseason, particularly in freshman Justin Poirier, who is tied for third in goals scored this season (10) in the entire nation. Poirier also leads the Black Bears in total points with 15 thanks to his five assists on the season so far.
A smaller forward (5-foot-8, 185 lbs.), the Valleyfield, Quebec, native spent the last three seasons playing for Baie-Comeau Drakker in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), generating 210 points on 122 goals and 88 assists in 181 games.
Poirier led the QMJHL with 51 goals in 68 games during the 2023-24 season, two years prior to arriving in Orono, Me., for his rookie campaign in the NCAA, and finished fourth in goals in 2024-25 with 43 in 58 games.
Poirier’s dangerous offensive skillset comes from his skating ability and positioning. Upon entering his first year at the NCAA level, his speed was already up to par with the best of American college hockey, and his intuition when it comes to producing goals from second chances, such as rebounds, is natural.
Titans of Offensive Production
Miguel Marques, who is also a freshman out of Canada—Marques hails from Prince George, British Columbia—leads the Black Bears in plus-minus rating at +11 with 10 total points this year coming off of four goals and six assists.
Junior Josh Nadeau, a product of the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) who is originally from St-François-de-Madawaska, New Brunswick, finished third on Maine’s roster in 2024-25 with 29 points on 10 goals and 19 assists, and he is already manufacturing offense at a higher rate than he did last season.
Nadeau has a team-second-best seven goals along with three assists for 10 points with a plus-minus rating of +1. There are actually only two players on the Black Bears’ roster with a plus-minus rating below zero, which shows how efficient the offense has been able to generate goals.
With that being said, Maine ranks in the bottom three of Hockey East in power-play percentage (17.2) and a third of its power-play goals this year belongs to Poirier alone.
Brick Wall Boija
Most, if not all, followers of NCAA hockey know of Albin Boija by now.
In 2024-25, the Sundsvall, Sweden, native was tabbed a Second Team All-American and a Mike Richter Award finalist with a .928 save percentage and an overall record of 23-8-6 in 37 games played.
He was additionally named a Hockey East Second Team All-Star and the runner-up Hockey East Goaltender of the Year, helping the Black Bears win their first conference title in 21 years. His goals against average (GAA) of 1.83 ranked fifth overall in the country as well.
In 10 games played so far this season, Boija has surrendered 22 goals, good for a 2.20 GAA, with a save percentage of .912. He owns a 6-3-1 record and has produced two shutouts already. Eight of his 22 goals allowed have come on the power play.
Boija is a tad undersized for his position, standing at 6-foot-1, 195 lbs., but his talent between the pipes is unquestionable.
According to a scouting report from FloHockey’s Chris Peters on March 14: “He’s quick and agile, can recover well, and he has that steady presence goalies need. He clearly competes every game and has the net presence I’d associate with many of the best collegiate goalies I’ve tracked. I don’t know that Boija is the most technically sound or predictable as you’d like to see a surefire NHL netminder, but it’s been hard to argue with what he has done this season while seeing plenty of rubber.”