Instant Analysis: No. 14 Boston College 6, Boston University 2

BOSTON— Boston College did something that has not been achieved in a decade.

The No. 14-ranked Eagles won their first Beanpot title since 2016 on Monday night with a 6-2 victory over the Boston University Terriers inside TD Garden.

Coming off a 6-1 loss to the Vermont Catamounts over the weekend, Boston College came out looking sluggish and struggled to be aggressive early.

That start hurt the Eagles as Boston University got on the board within the first three minutes of the contest. Boston College was unable to score the equalizer until late in the period on a power-play attempt to go into the first intermission knotted at 1.

Boston College had to fight off three penalties in the opening frame. Boston University also outshot Boston College 27-11 and had more shots on goal 9-7, but the score remained equal after 20 minutes.

Boston University tried everything it could to break up the tie in the first half of the second period, but Eagles goalie Louka Cloutier made multiple impressive saves to keep it knotted at 1 which included a save off his skate.

The contest remained deadlocked until late the second period when Boston College scored a pair of unanswered goals to go in front and take the lead.

Boston University had two attempts to cut into its deficit before the final buzzer of the middle frame, the first being a good look that was broken up by BC defenseman Drew Fortescue’s stick and the other three seconds of a power-play after Fortescue was called for roughing in the final seconds of the period, but could not execute a quick goal.

Boston College iced the game four seconds into a power play early in the third period, then tacked on an additional two goals late in the frame to cement the 6-2 final score.

The Terriers added one more score to their total on a power-play, but could not do enough to come back from their deficit.

Not only does the victory break the longest Beanpot drought, but it also keeps Boston College in postseason contention. The Eagles were 14th in NPI heading into the matchup.

Boston College will ride its momentum into Andover, Mass., on Friday night as it starts a home-and-home series with the Merrimack Warriors on the road. The finale will be at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday night.

