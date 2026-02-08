How to Watch No. 11 Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Boston University in Beanpot Championship

The No. 11 Boston College Eagles (15-9-1, 10-6-0 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to win its first Beanpot title in a decade as it takes on the Boston University Terriers (13-13-2, 9-10-0 HE) in the championship at TD Garden in Boston on Monday night.

Both teams picked up wins in the semifinals to advance to the title game.

In the opening round, Boston College defeated Harvard 5-1. The victory was highlighted by Boston Bruins prospects as forward James Hagens scored two goals and forward Dean Letourneau scored one.

Forward Andre Gasseau notched two assists and Hagens, Letourneau, and forward Will Moore had one apiece.

Boston University tied with Northeastern 2-2 in the semifinals, but the Terriers won the shootout to advance to the championship.

Although the two teams both earned wins in the semifinals, the two will enter the matchup in different situations.

Boston College is looking to bounce back after suffering a 6-1 home loss to the Vermont Catamounts on Friday night. The defeat snapped a four-game win streak for the Eagles and pushed them down to 14th in NPI.

Boston University, on the other hand, is coming off a big 3-2 overtime win over the No. 18 Maine Black Bears at home on Friday night.

This will be the second of four regular season meetings between the two teams this season. In the first meeting, Boston College defeated Boston University 4-1 at Agganis Arena in Boston on Jan. 30.

The contest also marks the 300th edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave.

The final two games will be a part of a home-and-home series later in the month. The series will open at Boston University on Feb. 27 and conclude at Boston College on Feb. 28.

Boston College and Boston University will be the second game of the day. Harvard and Northeastern will square off in the third place game at 4:30 p.m. ET on NESN and ESPN+.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Boston University:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Boston University Terriers

When: Monday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

TV: NESN, ESPN+, NHL Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Boston University: The Terriers earned a 3-2 overtime win over the Maine Black Bears at home on Friday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 6-1 home loss to the Vermont Catamounts on Friday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was earlier in the season on Jan. 30. Boston College defeated Boston University 4-1 at Agganis Arena in Boston.

