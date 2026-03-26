How James Hagens Fared in Professional Debut With Providence Bruins: The Rundown

On Wednesday night, while the Boston Bruins were up in Buffalo, N.Y., for a matchup with the Sabres, former Boston College men’s hockey forward James Hagens was in Springfield, Mass., making his professional debut for the Providence Bruins — Boston’s AHL-affiliate team.

Hagens, the Bruins’ 2025 first-round draft pick, signed an AHL amateur tryout agreement with Boston on Monday, exactly three days after the Eagles’ 2025-26 season ended in the Hockey East Tournament semifinals with a loss to UConn.

While there was speculation about whether or not he would make the jump straight to the NHL after his sophomore campaign at BC ended, it turned out that Bruins general manager Don Sweeney deemed it best for the 2025-26 Hockey East scoring champion to start his professional career in the minor ranks.

Nevertheless, there was still an immense buildup of anticipation for Hagens’ AHL debut on Wednesday, and seeing him on the ice repping black and gold for the first time — albeit with Providence — still rewarded fans with a glimmer into his future donning the spoked B.

First look at James Hagens, No. 12 in white, skating on the top powerplay unit with Providence in his debut. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/AXiywKcuzd — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) March 26, 2026

While Hagens, who manufactured a team-high 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) for BC this season, did not record a point in the game, he handled his debut calmly and effectively.

Head coach Ryan Mougenel slotted Hagens on the first line for Wednesday’s contest alongside Christopher Brown and Matěj Blümel, including the starting power-play unit for all four of the Bruins’ man-advantage opportunities — none of which they capitalized on.

He even had Hagens take offensive-zone faceoffs on the power play, even though he played on the wing at full strength.

James Hagens, No. 12 in white, wins the offensive zone faceoff which leads to a scoring chance for Merkulov on the powerplay. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/KVgxUMHXA3 — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) March 26, 2026

There were times when Hagens, unsurprisingly, looked as if he was relearning how to assert his skills in a contributive manner, as if he was not yet confident that his superb talent at the collegiate level would translate to professional hockey.

But other moments throughout the game showcased his poise and elite skating ability which took Hockey East and the NCAA by storm for the past year or so.

Hagens finished the tilt, a 2-1 victory for Providence, with three shots on net, and he was not on the ice for the Thunderbirds’ sole tally, which occurred in the second period. The Bruins totaled a whopping 41 shots in the triumph.

Three shots for James Hagens



Couple of times he looked like a 19-year-old who was playing college hockey five nights ago, but he turned in a solid pro debut — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) March 26, 2026

Time will tell if Boston decides to let Hagens move up from Providence before the end of the 2025-26 season, and it likely depends on how the Bruins approach the upcoming postseason — which they are likely to make.

But if past examples of players in the organization who started their careers in the AHL, like Charlie McAvoy, Jeremey Swayman, David Pastrňák, have any bearing on the situation, then Hagens should not worry too much about when that day comes.

The Rundown: Thursday, March 26, 2026:

2027 Xaverian Brothers High School (Westwood, Mass.) quarterback Will Wood has announced he will take an official visit to Boston College in June.

Boston College football sent an offer to 2028 Dexter Southfield (Brookline, Mass.) offensive lineman Cayden Blanchette, who already boasts a 6-foot-3.5-inch, 340-pound frame.

Boston College baseball has extended its win steak to seven games with a run-rule win over Merrimack. With 18 wins already, the Eagles are well on their way to surpassing their 2025 win total of 28.

A fun day at the park pic.twitter.com/HSI8eKJEDY — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 25, 2026

Boston College Eagles Wednesday Scores:

Baseball: Boston College 12, Merrimack 2 | Game Story | Box

Boston College Eagles Thursday Schedule:

Women's Lacrosse: No. 15 Boston College vs. No. 2 Stanford | Preview | Watch | Live Stats

Mens & Women's Track and Field: Boston College at Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, N.C. | Watch | Results

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

163 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

"We're not very talented. If we don't play as hard as we possibly can, we won't win."

- Tom O’Brien

We'll Leave You With This:

In the last 25 days:



• Gabe Perreault: 4G, 9A, 13PTS.

• Mika Zibanejad: 8G, 8A, 16PTS.

• Alexis Lafrenière: 8G, 9A, 17PTS.



One bright spot of this horrific season is that at least we’ve found our top line going forward. #NYR pic.twitter.com/tKlPE0TRoN — Snark Messier (@SnarkMessier) March 26, 2026

Check Us Out On:

Follow us on....