Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canadiens-Sabres, Golden Knights-Ducks)

We have two games in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday night.

The Buffalo Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 after taking Game 1 at home, while the Western Conference Semifinals series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks shifts to California after the teams split two games in Sin City.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, May 8.

NHL Best Bets for Friday, May 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Montreal Canadiens (+114) at Buffalo Sabres

Anaheim Ducks (-108) vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Montreal Canadiens (+114) at Buffalo Sabres

I broke down this pick in the Canadiens vs. Sabres betting preview:

The Canadiens put up a good fight against the Sabres in Game 1, all things considered. They were on the road and only had two days off after surviving Game 7 in Tampa Bay on Sunday evening.

Montreal outshot the Sabres 28-16 in all situations, including 18-11 at 5-on-5. Each team registered 20 scoring chances at 5-on-5 as well.

The Sabres aren’t infallible at home, as we saw with the Bruins winning two games in Buffalo.

I’ll take the Habs as a road underdog in a series that should go at least six games.

Anaheim Ducks (-108) vs. Vegas Golden Knights

I explained in the Golden Knights vs. Ducks betting preview why I like Anaheim at home:

The Ducks stealing a game in Vegas wasn’t exactly expected. Anaheim is just 21-23-2 on the road this season, playing much better at home with a 27-13-4 record at Honda Center.

The Golden Knights have also struggled on the road at 21-15-8 this season, and it lost Game 3 in Utah last series.

We cashed in on the Ducks as road underdogs in Game 2, and I’m going back to them as slight home underdogs in Game 3.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.