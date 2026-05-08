Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Rasmus Dahlin, Leo Carlsson, Brett Howden)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Friday night with two games on the docket.

The Buffalo Sabres are looking to take the first two games of the series at home against the Montreal Canadiens, while the Anaheim Ducks hope to take a 2-1 lead over the Vegas Golden Knights after stealing a game on the road.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, May 8.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, May 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rasmus Dahlin OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-160) vs. Canadiens

Leo Carlsson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+114) vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Brett Howden Anytime Goalscorer (+390) at Ducks

Rasmus Dahlin OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-160) vs. Canadiens

I broke down this pick in the Canadiens vs. Sabres betting preview:

I’m running this prop back after Rasmus Dahlin racked up four shots on goal in Game 1. That’s now four straight games with OVER 2.5 shots on goal, including five and four in his last two contests.

The defenseman was named a Norris Trophy finalist on Thursday, and he’s been showing why in the playoffs. He shoots even more at home, firing six shots on goal in Game 2 against the Bruins last round.

I would play this up to OVER 3.5 SOG (+145) and possibly even OVER 4.5 SOG (+320) given Dahlin’s recent performance.

Leo Carlsson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+114) vs. Vegas Golden Knights

I broke down this pick in the Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game 3 betting preview:

Leo Carlsson has been pretty consistent with shooting the puck in the playoffs. In eight playoff games, he has exactly four shots on goal in six of them, and he had 10 shots on goal in his playoff debut against the Oilers. He only had two shots on goal in Game 6 against Edmonton, but has been back to his normal self this series.

Carlsson had four shots on goal on seven shot attempts in Game 1, and four shots on goal on six shot attempts in Game 2.

Dating back to the regular season, Carlsson has gone OVER 3.5 SOG in 9 of his last 10 and 13 of his last 17 contests.

Brett Howden Anytime Goalscorer (+390) at Ducks

Brett Howden is getting the chance to play in the Golden Knights’ top six, and he made the most of it early in the playoffs.

Howden scored five goals in four games before being held off the scoresheet in Game 2.

The winger may not score in Game 3, but these +390 odds are too good to pass up given the fact that he plays with Mitch Marner and Mark Stone on the second line.

Register with DraftKings today and get $100 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.