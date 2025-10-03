BC Bulletin

Live Blog: No 6 Boston College Men's Hockey vs No 13 Quinnipiac

The Eagles and Bobcats are set to begin their 2025-26 campaign on Friday night.

Kim Rankin

Feb 28, 2025; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College forward James Hagens (10) skates against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats during the second period at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College forward James Hagens (10) skates against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats during the second period at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.— The No. 6 Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team is getting ready to start its 2025-26 campaign against the No. 13 Quinnipiac Bobcats on Friday night inside Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Both teams are looking to improve from last season. 

During the 2024-25 season, Boston College went 27-8-2 overall which included a 18-4-2 mark in Hockey East play, won the Hockey East regular season title, made an appearance in both the Hockey East Tournament and NCAA Manchester Regional, and finished No. 4 in the nation in the final USCHO poll.

On the other hand, Quinnipiac notched a 24-12-2 record which included a 16-5-1 mark in ECAC play, appeared in the ECAC semifinals where it lost to Cornell 3-2 in overtime, and played in the Allentown Regional where it lost to UConn 4-1. 

The contest will be a rematch of the 2024 Providence Regional Final where Boston College defeated Quinnipiac 5-4 in overtime to advance to the Frozen Four.

Boston College's Lines

Quinnipiac's Lines

LW Teddy Stiga

C James Hagens

RW Ryan Conmy

LW Jeremy Wilmer

C Markus Vidicek

RW Andon Cerbone

Oskar Jellvik

Will Moore

Andre Gasseau

Mason Marcellus

Chris Pelosi

Antonin Verreault

Jake Sondreal

Dean Leoturneau

Will Vote

Matthew McGroarty

Matthew Lansing

Ethan Wyttenbach

Gavin Cornforth

Brady Berard

Landan Resendes

Anthony Cipollone

Victor Czerneckianair

Tyler Borgula

D Drew Fortescue

D Aram Minnetian

G Jan Korec

D Elliott Groenewold

D Charlie Leddy

G Dylan Silverstein

Michael Hagens

Lukas Gustafsson

Louka Cloutier

Graham Sward

Will Gilson

Sam Scopa

Will Skahan

Luka Radivojevic

Alex Musielak

Nate Tivey

Braden Blace

Matej Marinov

Nolan Joyce

Brady Schultz

Live Blog

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Pregame

  • 6:27 p.m. | Both teams have taken the ice for warmups.
  • Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Who: Boston College Eagles and Quinnipiac Bobcats

When: Friday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. ET 

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

TV: ESPN+ 

Radio: WEEI 850 AM 

Last Outing, Quinnipiac: The Bobcats ended their 2024-25 campaign with a 4-1 loss to UConn in the opening round of the Allentown Regional on March 28. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles ended their season in the Manchester Regional Final to Denver 3-1 on March 30. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 31, 2024, in the Providence Regional. Boston College defeated Quinnipiac 5-4 in overtime to advance to the Frozen Four.

Rankings

  1. Western Michigan (29)-921
  2. Boston University (3)- 907
  3. Michigan State (14)- 877
  4. Denver- 840
  5. Penn State (3)- 820
  6. Boston College- 647
  7. Maine- 619
  8. Minnesota- 592
  9. Providence- 559
  10. UConn- 542
  11. North Dakota- 536
  12. Michigan (1)- 434
  13. Quinnipiac- 373
  14. Arizona State- 358
  15. UMass- 311
  16. Ohio State- 280
  17. Cornell- 228
  18. Minnesota State- 169
  19. St. Thomas- 92
  20. Wisconsin- 78

Others receiving votes: Colorado College 68, Clarkson 64, Northeastern 23, UMass Lowell 23, Omaha 20, Minnesota Duluth 19, Sacred Heart 19, Bentley 16, St. Cloud State 15, Notre Dame 12, Dartmouth 10, Bowling Green 5, Colgate 5, Brown 4, Harvard 4, Holy Cross 4, Michigan Tech 3, Augustana 1, Bemidji State 1, Union 1

Read More:

feed

Published |Modified
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/Hockey