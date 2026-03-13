Three Boston College Men's Hockey Players Pick up Conference All-Star Nods

Three Boston College men’s hockey players were named Hockey All-Star East selections on Friday morning, as sophomore forward James Hagens picked up First-Team honors while senior defenseman Lukas Gustafsson and sophomore forward Dean Letourneau received Third-Team nods.

This marks the first time for Gustafsson and Letourneau that they have received end-of-season conference All-Star honors, and the second time for Hagens. After the 2024-25 season, Hagens’ rookie campaign on the Heights, the Boston Bruins’ 2025 first-round draft pick was tabbed for the Hockey East All-Rookie team.

Earlier in the week, Hagens was also given the Three Stars Award from Hockey East and finished the regular season as the league’s scoring champion. Hagens registered 28 points on 13 goals and 15 assists in Hockey-East play this season, and he totaled 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) overall, which ranked No. 7 nationally.

Hagens did so in just 32 games played, which meant that he averaged approximately 1.31 points per outing.

James Hagens. First-Team All-Star.



Hockey East's leading scorer has been named a First-Team All-Star! pic.twitter.com/Pr0mHn2tbp — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) March 13, 2026

There has been some recent speculation that once the Eagles’ season comes to a conclusion, Hagens will leave the program and potentially join the Bruins’ organization as Boston looks to squeeze into a playoff position. The Bruins are currently second in the wild-card standings with 78 points, just one point behind the Detroit Red Wings in the first wild-card spot.

The turnaround for Letourneau from his rookie season to his second stint in Chestnut Hill, Mass., has been an unprecedented transition, to say the least.

Letourneau, who was also drafted by Boston in the first round (2024 NHL Draft, No. 25 overall), only generated three assists during the 2024-25 season, which was unexpected given how high he went in the draft.

But he was technically not supposed to be at BC, as he left junior hockey a year early due to the departure of Will Smith from the program after the 2023-24 season ended to the San Jose Sharks, according to BC head coach Greg Brown.

Letourneau has proven all of his doubters and critics wrong this year, amassing 35 points on 19 goals and 16 assists, finishing the regular season with a plus-minus rating of +7. His eight power-play goals ranks first on the team as well.

Congrats to Dean and Lukas on being named Hockey East Third-Team All-Stars! pic.twitter.com/Xqinwo2dXv — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) March 13, 2026

The biggest difference in Letourneau’s game from year one to year two comes from the ability to use his size correctly. At 6-foot-7, Letourneau had not quite adjusted to the pace of the college game, and development in the weight room was crucial.

He ended up gaining roughly 15 pounds of muscle over the offseason, and his confidence as a skater took off on an exponential trajectory.

Gustafsson, who joined the program in 2022, has piloted the Eagles’ backline all season long, and his contributions on the power play has also increased.

Gustafsson’s 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists) ranks first among defenseman on the roster, including his four power-play goals, and his 36 shots blocked ranks first of any player, regardless of position.

On Friday night, the fourth-seeded Eagles are set to host fifth-seeded Maine in the Hockey East Tournament quarterfinals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The teams that advanced out of the first round were Boston University, Merrimack, and Northeastern. The other five teams — BC, Maine, UConn, UMass, and Providence — all earned first-round byes.