Live Updates: No. 17 Boston College vs No. 13 UConn in 2026 Hockey East Semifinals

BOSTON, Mass. — The No. 17-ranked Boston College men’s hockey program and No. 13 UConn are set for a Friday-night showdown in the 2026 Hockey East Tournament semifinals at TD Garden, home of the Boston Bruins, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Before the Eagles’ matchup against the Huskies, UMass and Merrimack will play at 4 p.m. to determine the second team in the conference championship, which is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Garden as well.

Fourth-seeded BC (20-14-1, 13-11-0 Hockey East) is coming off of a 5-0 triumph over Maine in the quarterfinal round, while third-seeded UConn (19-11-5, 12-9-3) bested Boston University, 5-3.

The winner of the Hockey East Tournament will automatically advance to the 2026 NCAA Tournament, which starts as a field of 16 teams at four different regional sites — Albany, N.Y., Loveland, Colo., Sioux Falls, S.D., and Worcester, Mass.

This season, the only team from Hockey East that gained a national-tournament bid from the regular season was No. 7 Providence, but the Friars were shockingly knocked out of the league tournament by the Warriors in the quarterfinals.

Here are the live updates for Friday’s contest between the Eagles and the Huskies.

Live Updates:

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Pregame:

On Wednesday, BC men's hockey forward James Hagens was named a Top 10 Hobey Baker Finalist. He was the only player from Hockey East who made the cut.

Top 10. One goal. 🏆

James Hagens has been named a 2026 Hobey Baker Award Finalist.

Forward | Boston College

Vote every day 👉 https://t.co/CGEVafN9rB

Text 26068 to 844-623-9688@drinkbodyarmor @hockey_east @BC_MHockey #voteforhobey pic.twitter.com/WrDIuJekcz — Hobey Baker Award (@HobeyBakerAward) March 20, 2026

How to Watch: No. 17 Boston College vs. No. 13 UConn in 2026 Hockey East Tournament Semifinals

Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies

When: Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Television: NESN+, ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last outing, UConn: The Huskies defeated the Boston University Terriers, 5-3, in the Hockey East Tournament quarterfinals last Saturday. Jake Percival, Jake Richard, Ethan Whitcomb, Anthony Allain-Samake, and Joey Muldowney each collected a goal, and senior goaltender Tyler Muszelik totaled 29 saves.

Last outing, BC: The Eagles trashed the Maine Black Bears at Conte Forum, 5-0, last Friday in the Hockey East Tournament quarterfinals. James Hagens notched two goals and an assist, and Teddy Stiga, Dean Letourneau, and Oskar Jellvik had one goal apiece. Freshman goalie Louka Cloutier made 18 saves to pick up his third shutout of the year.