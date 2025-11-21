Live Updates From No. 15 Boston College Men's Hockey's First Game With No. 10 Maine
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The No. 15 Boston College Eagles (6-4-1, 4-2-0 HE) men’s hockey team is getting ready for another ranked matchup as it hosts the No. 10 Maine Black Bears (7-4-1, 4-2-0 HE) for a series this weekend.
The Eagles are looking to continue their hot streak. Currently, Boston College is riding a four-game winning streak with a pair of series sweeps over the Vermont Catamounts 2-1 and 5-0 from Nov. 7-8 and the No. 17 UMass Minutemen 7-3 and 4-0 this past weekend.
The Black Bears are looking to get back in the win column after splitting their series with Vermont over the weekend, taking the opener 7-0 and losing the finale 2-1.
So far this season, Maine has earned series sweeps over Holy Cross and No. 18 Boston University, split its series with UMass, Vermont, and Colgate, and went winless against No. 9 Quinnipiac, tying the opener 4-4 and losing the finale 4-0.
This will be the 142nd and 143rd time that the two teams have played against each other. Boston College leads the all-time series 74-56-11 which includes the most recent meeting, a series last season that the Eagles swept 3-2 and 3-0 on Nov. 8 and 10, 2024.
Live Updates:
Pregame
- 6:27 p.m. | Both teams have taken the ice for warmups ahead of the matchup.
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears
When: Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: NESN (Friday) and ESPN+ (Saturday)
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Maine: The Black Bears split their series with the Vermont Catamounts over the weekend, winning the opening game 7-0 and losing the finale 2-1.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a series sweep over the UMass Minutemen this past weekend 7-3 and 4-0.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a series last season on Nov. 8 and 10, 2024. Boston College swept Maine 3-2 and 3-0 in Chestnut Hill.
USCHO Rankings
- Michigan State (50)- 1000, 9-1
- Michigan- 927, 11-3
- Denver- 871, 8-3-1
- Minnesota Duluth- 823, 11-3
- Penn State- 767, 10-4
- North Dakota- 715, 8-4
- Wisconsin- 659, 8-2-2
- Western Michigan- 637, 7-5
- Quinnipiac- 611, 7-3-2
- Maine- 567, 7-4-1
- UConn- 484, 6-4-2
- Northeastern- 378, 7-3
- Dartmouth- 314, 6-0
- Minnesota State- 278, 6-2-4
- Boston College- 274, 6-4-1
- Providence- 242, 5-4-2
- UMass- 211, 7-6
- Boston University- 176, 5-6-1
- Cornell- 149, 4-2
- Union- 136, 8-2-1