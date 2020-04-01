BCBulletin
Marc McLaughlin Named Captain of 2020-21 Men’s Hockey Team

jbiagioni16

Photo by BCEagles.com

Junior forward Marc McLaughlin will captain the 2020-21 Eagles, the team announced Tuesday on Twitter. Junior Patrick Giles along with a pair of seniors Logan Hutsko and Michael Karow will serve as assistant captains.

This is the second straight season in which the Eagles have named just a single captain. Prior to David Cotton serving as the lone captain during the 2019-20 season, BC hadn’t had only one captain since David Emma led the team in 1990.

McLaughlin will lead a young squad next season. The team lost 12 seniors following the 2019-20 season. Hutsko and Karow are the only two seniors on next season’s roster, and there are only four juniors.

The North Billerica native has played in all 73 games during his first two seasons at BC. McLaughlin had eight points during his freshman season and 12 during his sophomore campaign. He has primarily split time between third and fourth line center, and he has been a valuable member of the team’s power play unit.

McLaughlin has exhibited signs of being a leader since day one at BC. On the ice, he plays a gritty, physical game. Off the ice, he has been an active presence in his team’s community. During his time with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, he won the USHL’s Curt Hammer Award, given annually to the player “who distinguishes himself both on and off the ice by demonstrating outstanding performance skills, pride, and determination.”

Giles, the other junior who will be sporting a letter next season, only suited up in 10 games last season due to multiple injuries. When he was healthy, Giles was a line mate of McLaughlin’s and another key contributor on the penalty kill.

Hutsko recently announced he’d return for his senior season at BC. The Tampa-born winger tied for the team lead with 19 goals last season.

Karow has been a solid presence on the blue line as a stay-at-home defenseman for the Eagles over the past three seasons.

Congratulations to Marc, Logan, Michael and Patrick on the well-deserved leadership roles. 

Hockey

