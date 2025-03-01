No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey at New Hampshire: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (25-6-1, 17-4-1 HE) men’s hockey team is getting ready for its series finale against the New Hampshire Wildcats (11-15-5, 3-14-4 HE) on Saturday night.
In the opening game on Friday, Boston College defeated New Hampshire 4-1. The Eagles saw goals from forwards Connor Joyce, Ryan Leonard (empty-netter), and a pair from Andre Gasseau.
The Eagles will be without Gasseau on Saturday night due to Hockey East suspending him for one game. The reigning conference Co-Player of the Week was ejected from Friday night’s game early in the third period after being called for five-minute major penalty for Slew Footing and a game misconduct.
Below is all the information for the game including lines, score updates, and where to watch and listen.
Lines
Boston College’s Lines
LW Gabe Perreault
C James Hagens
RW Ryan Leonard
Jake Sondreal
Mike Posma
Will Vote
Michael Hagens
Connor Joyce
Dean Letourneau
Will Traeger
Timmy Delay
Gentry Shamburger
D Drew Fortescue
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Will Skahan
Lukas Gustafsson
Alex Musielak
Nolan Joyce
Score Updates
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and New Hampshire Wildcats
When: Saturday, March 1 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Whittemore Center at Key Auto Group Complex, Durham, N.H. (Saturday)
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, New Hampshire: The Wildcats tied 3-3 (1-0 SO) and lost 3-1 to the UMass Minutemen over the weekend in a home-and-home series.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles recorded a series sweep over the Vermont Catamounts last weekend 6-3 and 4-1.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was earlier in the month on Feb. 7. Boston College defeated New Hampshire 4-2 on the road.