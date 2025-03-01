BC Bulletin

No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey at New Hampshire: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info

The Eagles play their finale against the Wildcats on Saturday night.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (25-6-1, 17-4-1 HE) men’s hockey team is getting ready for its series finale against the New Hampshire Wildcats (11-15-5, 3-14-4 HE) on Saturday night. 

In the opening game on Friday, Boston College defeated New Hampshire 4-1. The Eagles saw goals from forwards Connor Joyce, Ryan Leonard (empty-netter), and a pair from Andre Gasseau. 

The Eagles will be without Gasseau on Saturday night due to Hockey East suspending him for one game. The reigning conference Co-Player of the Week was ejected from Friday night’s game early in the third period after being called for five-minute major penalty for Slew Footing and a game misconduct. 

Below is all the information for the game including lines, score updates, and where to watch and listen.

Lines

Boston College’s Lines

LW Gabe Perreault

C James Hagens

RW Ryan Leonard

Jake Sondreal

Mike Posma

Will Vote

Michael Hagens

Connor Joyce

Dean Letourneau

Will Traeger

Timmy Delay

Gentry Shamburger

D Drew Fortescue

D Eamon Powell

G Jacob Fowler

Aidan Hreschuk

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Will Skahan

Lukas Gustafsson

Alex Musielak

Nolan Joyce

Score Updates

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top]. 

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET. 

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and New Hampshire Wildcats 

When: Saturday, March 1 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Whittemore Center at Key Auto Group Complex, Durham, N.H. (Saturday)

TV: ESPN+ 

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, New Hampshire: The Wildcats tied 3-3 (1-0 SO) and lost 3-1 to the UMass Minutemen over the weekend in a home-and-home series. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles recorded a series sweep over the Vermont Catamounts last weekend 6-3 and 4-1. 

Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was earlier in the month on Feb. 7. Boston College defeated New Hampshire 4-2 on the road. 

KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men's basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

