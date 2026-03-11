BC's James Hagens Tabbed Hockey East Scoring Champion, Earns Three Stars Award

Boston College men’s hockey forward James Hagens picked up two Hockey East end-of-regular-season awards on Wednesday, receiving the Three Stars Award — given to the player in Hockey East who finishes with the highest number of points with respect to being named a star of the game — as well as the 2025-26 Hockey East Scoring Champion honor.

The Eagles’ sophomore led the league in total points with 28 on 13 goals and 15 assists, the most of any player in Hockey East.

Overall this season, Hagens leads BC with 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) in 32 games played, good for a 1.31 points-per-game average, and boasts a plus-minus rating of +8. He has additionally taken the most shots on the team (125), has the most game-winning goals (6) and the second most power-play goals (6).

Hagens tallied 28 points in league play (13G, 15A), the most of any player in Hockey East.

The 2025 first-round draft pick of the Boston Bruins (No. 7 overall) finished his freshman campaign on the Heights with 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games played, but his role as the Eagles’ top offensive weapon — and player just in general, for that matter — has inevitably increased his production.

Nevertheless, Hagens earned Hockey East All-Rookie Team honors, and he is surely en route to securing a Hockey East First-Team nod this year, and potentially All-America honors.

After dropping their last four games, the Eagles (19-14-1, 13-11-0 Hockey East) ended up with the fourth seed for the 2026 Hockey East Tournament. They will host No. 5-seeded Maine on Friday in Chestnut Hill, Mass., at 7 p.m. ET in the quarterfinals.

Because BC has fallen to No. 18 in NPI rankings, the only realistic way for it to make the 2026 NCAA Tournament is by winning the Hockey East Tournament, which would require three straight victories starting Friday night at Conte Forum.

Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team

G: Jack Parsons, PC *

D: Quinn Mantei, PC

D: Luka Radivojevic, BC

F: Justin Gill, MC

F: Parker Lalonde, MC

F: Giacomo Martino, NU

F: Jacob Mathieu, NU

F: Roger McQueen, PC



* unanimous selection

Best Defensive Defenseman

Brandon Holt, Maine



Runner-up:

Gavin McCarthy, Boston University

Best Defensive Forward Award

Owen Fowler, Maine

Tabor Heaslip, UConn



Runner-up:

Marty Lavins, New Hampshire

Hockey East Three Stars Award

James Hagens, Boston College



Runner-up:

Michael Hrabal, Massachusetts

Service Credit Union Scoring Leader

James Hagens, Boston College

13g, 15a, 28p



Runner-up:

Josh Nadeau, Maine

15g, 10a, 25p