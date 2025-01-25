No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs No. 8 Boston University: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (17-4-1, 10-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to sweep its cross-town rival the No. 8 Boston University Terriers (13-8-1, 9-4-1 HE) at Conte Forum on Saturday night.
In the opening game of the series on Friday, the Eagles defeated the Terriers 6-2 after scoring five unanswered goals in the second and third periods. Forward Ryan Leonard led Boston College with three goals which earned him a hat trick, his first of the season.
The victory also pushed Boston College past Boston University in the Hockey East standings. The Eagles, who had 26 points heading into the weekend, jumped the Terriers and now sit atop the conference with 29.
The Eagles have been scorching hot after its second half opening loss to the Merrimack Warriors on Jan. 10. Since then, Boston College has recorded dominant wins over Merrimack, Harvard, and a series sweep over No. 7 Providence.
The stretch helped push Boston College to the No. 1 spot in the nation earlier in the week, the first time the Eagles have placed in the top spot all season.
This will be the 297th matchup between the two programs. Boston University leads the all-time series 140-135-21.
Where to Watch
TV: NESN and ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Lines
Boston College’s Lines:
Boston University’s Lines:
LW Gabe Perreault
C James Hagens
RW Teddy Stiga
LW Jack Harvey
C Ryan Greene
RW Matt Copponi
Oskar Jellvik
Andre Gasseau
Ryan Leonard
Cole Eiserman
Jack Hughes
Quinn Hutson
Jake Sondreal
Mike Posma
Will Vote
Shane Lachance
Kamil Bednarik
Devin Kaplan
Brady Berard
Dean Letourneau
Connor Joyce
Nick Roukounakis
Brandon Svoboda
Alex Zetterberg
D Drew Fortescue
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
D Cole Hutson
D Gavin McCarthy
Tristan Amonte
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Sascha Boumedienne
Tom Willander
G Mikhail Yegorov
Michael Hagens
Lukas Gustafsson
Alex Musielak
Brehdan Engum
Jack Page
Mathieu Caron
Will Skahan
Max Lacroix
Team Impact: Logan Gatto
Scoring Updates
1st
- 0:24 | Boston College’s Teddy Stiga scores a power play goal to get the Eagles on the board. Boston University was given a pre-game penalty after a player came onto the ice too early. Boston College 1, Boston University 0.
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
