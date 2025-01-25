BC Bulletin

No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs No. 8 Boston University: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info

The Eagles look to sweep the Terriers on Saturday night.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (17-4-1, 10-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team is looking to sweep its cross-town rival the No. 8 Boston University Terriers (13-8-1, 9-4-1 HE) at Conte Forum on Saturday night. 

In the opening game of the series on Friday, the Eagles defeated the Terriers 6-2 after scoring five unanswered goals in the second and third periods. Forward Ryan Leonard led Boston College with three goals which earned him a hat trick, his first of the season. 

The victory also pushed Boston College past Boston University in the Hockey East standings. The Eagles, who had 26 points heading into the weekend, jumped the Terriers and now sit atop the conference with 29. 

The Eagles have been scorching hot after its second half opening loss to the Merrimack Warriors on Jan. 10. Since then, Boston College has recorded dominant wins over Merrimack, Harvard, and a series sweep over No. 7 Providence. 

The stretch helped push Boston College to the No. 1 spot in the nation earlier in the week, the first time the Eagles have placed in the top spot all season.

This will be the 297th matchup between the two programs. Boston University leads the all-time series 140-135-21.

Where to Watch

TV: NESN and ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Lines

Boston College’s Lines:

Boston University’s Lines:

LW Gabe Perreault

C James Hagens

RW Teddy Stiga

LW Jack Harvey

C Ryan Greene

RW Matt Copponi

Oskar Jellvik

Andre Gasseau

Ryan Leonard

Cole Eiserman

Jack Hughes

Quinn Hutson

Jake Sondreal

Mike Posma

Will Vote

Shane Lachance

Kamil Bednarik

Devin Kaplan

Brady Berard

Dean Letourneau

Connor Joyce

Nick Roukounakis

Brandon Svoboda

Alex Zetterberg

D Drew Fortescue

D Eamon Powell

G Jacob Fowler

D Cole Hutson

D Gavin McCarthy

Tristan Amonte

Aidan Hreschuk

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Sascha Boumedienne

Tom Willander

G Mikhail Yegorov

Michael Hagens

Lukas Gustafsson

Alex Musielak

Brehdan Engum

Jack Page

Mathieu Caron

Will Skahan

Max Lacroix

Team Impact: Logan Gatto

Scoring Updates

1st

  • 0:24 | Boston College’s Teddy Stiga scores a power play goal to get the Eagles on the board. Boston University was given a pre-game penalty after a player came onto the ice too early. Boston College 1, Boston University 0.

Pregame 

  • Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET. 

