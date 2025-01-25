Five Unanswered Goals Give No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey Win Over No. 8 Boston University
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (17-4-1, 10-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team earned a 6-2 road win over the No. 8 Boston University Terriers (13-8-1, 9-4-1 HE) on Friday night.
The Eagles put the first goal of the night on the board early in the contest. Forward Will Vote scored a short-handed goal at the 5:17 mark of the opening frame. The score marked Vote’s seventh of the season.
The Terriers responded and gained their first and only lead of the game with two goals on the same power play after Eagles defenseman Michael Hagens was called for a major. The first came from forward Quinn Hutson at the 11:48 mark of the first period and the second was by forward Cole Eiserman at 12:26.
Boston University held the one-goal advantage heading into the first intermission, however its lead was short-lived after the break.
Boston College scored five unanswered goals in the final two periods to go back in front and earn the come from behind win.
Eagles forward Teddy Stiga tied up the contest at the 5:30 mark of the second period with his eighth goal of the season while forward Ryan Leonard regained them the lead at 13:03 with his 16th goal of the season.
Forward Brady Berard provided Boston College with some support as he scored his fourth goal of the season at 15:00.
The Terriers offense was aggressive in the third period. Boston University tallied 20 shot attempts and 14 shots on goal as well as had two power play attempts, but could not execute a score.
Eagles goalie Jacob Fowler recorded 14 saves in the period and 31 in total.
Leonard added two final goals to the board, both empty netters late in the third to earn a hat trick. The first was at the 16:56 mark during a Boston University power play and the second was at 19:35.
The two teams will play the series finale on Saturday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN and ESPN+.
