Three Boston College Men's Hockey Players Named Nominees for 2025 Hobey Baker Award
Three Boston College men’s hockey players were named 2025 Hobey Baker Award nominees.
The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation released the list of nominees on Wednesday morning which featured Eagles goalie Jacob Fowler and forwards Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault.
Fowler has had an impressive sophomore campaign. So far this season, he has appeared in 20 games and has put up a 15-3-1 record, 1.70 goals against average, a .934 save percentage, allowed 33 goals, and has recorded 467 saves.
Nationally, the Melbourne, Fla., native has the sixth-highest winning percentage (.816), the seventh-highest save percentage, and the fifth-lowest goals against average.
The award is one of two that Fowler is being eyed for this season. He is also on the Watch List for the Mike Richter Award which is given to the best goalie in Division I hockey.
Leonard and Perreault have both been a big part of Boston College’s success this year. Leonard has tallied 15 goals and seven assists for 22 points which includes one empty net goal and six game-winners.
The Amherst, Mass., native is tied for the second-most goals and has the second-most goals per game (.71) in the nation.
Perreault has tallied eight goals and 20 assists for 28 points which includes two game-winning goals and one empty net goal. Currently, he is tied for the sixth-most points and tied for the fifth-most points per game (1.33).
The award is given to the best player in collegiate men’s hockey. The winner will be announced on April 11 during the Frozen Four.
