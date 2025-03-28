No. 1 Boston College Men's Hockey vs Bentley in Manchester Regional: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info
The No. 1-seeded Boston College Eagles (26-7-2) men’s hockey team starts its run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament as it takes on the No. 4-seeded Bentley Falcons (23-14-2) in the first game of the Manchester Regional on Friday afternoon.
The Eagles will take the ice for the first time since March 15. In the team’s last outing, Boston College lost to Northeastern 3-1 in the Hockey East Quarterfinals.
The performance, however, did not impact the team’s seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Boston College earned the No. 1 overall seed for the event after a dominant regular season.
Bentley earned Atlantic Hockey America’s automatic bid into the tournament after it defeated Holy Cross 6-3 in the championship game on Saturday night.
The winner of the contest will play either Providence or Denver in the Regional final on Sunday.
Below is all the information for the matchup including lines, score updates, and where to watch the game.
Lines
Boston College’s Lines
LW Gabe Perreault
C James Hagens
RW Ryan Leonard
Teddy Stiga
Andre Gasseau
Will Vote
Jake Sondreal
Mike Posma
Connor Joyce
Brady Berard
Dean Letourneau
Gentry Shamburger
D Drew Fortescue
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Will Skahan
Lukas Gustafsson
Alex Musielak
Michael Hagens
Score Updates
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: No. 1 Boston College Eagles and No. 4 Bentley Falcons
When: Friday, March 28 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H.
TV: ESPNU and ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Bentley: The Falcons defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 6-3 in the Atlantic Hockey Championship on Saturday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 3-1 loss to the Northeastern Huskies in the Hockey East Tournament Quarterfinals on March 15.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Oct. 16, 2021. Bentley defeated Boston College 6-2 at home.