No. 1 Boston College Men's Hockey vs Bentley in Manchester Regional: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info

The Eagles start their run in the NCAA Tournament against the Falcons on Friday afternoon.

Feb 28, 2025; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College defenseman Aram Minnetian (17) passes the puck during the second period against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The No. 1-seeded Boston College Eagles (26-7-2) men’s hockey team starts its run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament as it takes on the No. 4-seeded Bentley Falcons (23-14-2) in the first game of the Manchester Regional on Friday afternoon. 

The Eagles will take the ice for the first time since March 15. In the team’s last outing, Boston College lost to Northeastern 3-1 in the Hockey East Quarterfinals.

The performance, however, did not impact the team’s seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Boston College earned the No. 1 overall seed for the event after a dominant regular season. 

Bentley earned Atlantic Hockey America’s automatic bid into the tournament after it defeated Holy Cross 6-3 in the championship game on Saturday night. 

The winner of the contest will play either Providence or Denver in the Regional final on Sunday. 

Below is all the information for the matchup including lines, score updates, and where to watch the game.

Lines

Boston College’s Lines

LW Gabe Perreault

C James Hagens

RW Ryan Leonard

Teddy Stiga

Andre Gasseau

Will Vote

Jake Sondreal

Mike Posma

Connor Joyce

Brady Berard

Dean Letourneau

Gentry Shamburger

D Drew Fortescue

D Eamon Powell

G Jacob Fowler

Aidan Hreschuk

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Will Skahan

Lukas Gustafsson

Alex Musielak

Michael Hagens

Score Updates

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top]. 

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Who: No. 1 Boston College Eagles and No. 4 Bentley Falcons

When: Friday, March 28 at 2 p.m. ET 

Where: SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H. 

TV: ESPNU and ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM 

Last Outing, Bentley: The Falcons defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 6-3 in the Atlantic Hockey Championship on Saturday night. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 3-1 loss to the Northeastern Huskies in the Hockey East Tournament Quarterfinals on March 15. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Oct. 16, 2021. Bentley defeated Boston College 6-2 at home. 

Full Bracket

2025 Men's Hockey Bracket. Photo Credit: NCAA.com
NCAA.com

KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

