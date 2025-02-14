BC Bulletin

No. 1 Boston College Men's Hockey vs No. 16 UMass: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info

The Eagles look to bounce back on Friday night.

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (21-5-1, 13-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team starts a home-and-home series with the No. 16 UMass Minutemen (15-11-2, 6-8-2 HE) on Friday night at Conte Forum. 

The Eagles will be looking to bounce back from its Beanpot Championship loss to the No. 9 Boston University Terriers 4-1 on Monday night. Prior to the defeat, Boston College was riding a nine-game winning streak that dated back to Jan. 11. 

On the other hand, UMass will be looking to continue to build momentum. The Minutemen have won five of their last six games which includes their most recent game, a 5-4 victory over No. 11 UConn on Feb. 7. During the stretch, UMass has entered the USCHO rankings and moved up four spots. 

Below is all the information for the matchup including how to watch, score updates, and the lines.

Lines

Boston College’s Lines

LW Gabe Perreault

C Andre Gasseau

RW Ryan Leonard

Teddy Stiga

James Hagens

Will Vote

Jake Sondreal

Mike Posma

Dean Letourneau

Connor Joyce

Brady Berard

Gentry Shamburger

D Lukas Gustafsson

D Eamon Powell

G Jacob Fowler

Drew Fortescue

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Will Skahan

Michael Hagens

Alex Musielak

Nolan Joyce

Score Updates

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutemen

When: Friday, Feb 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) and Mullins Center, Amherst, Mass. (Saturday)

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, UMass: The Minutemen recorded a road win over the UConn Huskies 5-4 on Friday evening. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost to the Boston University Terriers 4-1 in the Beanpot Championship 4-1 on Monday night. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season in the Hockey East Tournament semifinals on March 22, 2024. Boston College defeated UMass 8-1. 

Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men's basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

