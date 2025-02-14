No. 1 Boston College Men's Hockey vs No. 16 UMass: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (21-5-1, 13-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team starts a home-and-home series with the No. 16 UMass Minutemen (15-11-2, 6-8-2 HE) on Friday night at Conte Forum.
The Eagles will be looking to bounce back from its Beanpot Championship loss to the No. 9 Boston University Terriers 4-1 on Monday night. Prior to the defeat, Boston College was riding a nine-game winning streak that dated back to Jan. 11.
On the other hand, UMass will be looking to continue to build momentum. The Minutemen have won five of their last six games which includes their most recent game, a 5-4 victory over No. 11 UConn on Feb. 7. During the stretch, UMass has entered the USCHO rankings and moved up four spots.
Below is all the information for the matchup including how to watch, score updates, and the lines.
Lines
Boston College’s Lines
LW Gabe Perreault
C Andre Gasseau
RW Ryan Leonard
Teddy Stiga
James Hagens
Will Vote
Jake Sondreal
Mike Posma
Dean Letourneau
Connor Joyce
Brady Berard
Gentry Shamburger
D Lukas Gustafsson
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
Drew Fortescue
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Will Skahan
Michael Hagens
Alex Musielak
Nolan Joyce
Score Updates
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutemen
When: Friday, Feb 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) and Mullins Center, Amherst, Mass. (Saturday)
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, UMass: The Minutemen recorded a road win over the UConn Huskies 5-4 on Friday evening.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost to the Boston University Terriers 4-1 in the Beanpot Championship 4-1 on Monday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season in the Hockey East Tournament semifinals on March 22, 2024. Boston College defeated UMass 8-1.