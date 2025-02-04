No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Northeastern: Lines, Score Updates, Streaming Info
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (19-4-1, 12-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team starts its run in the 2025 Beanpot as it takes on the Northeastern Huskies (9-12-3, 4-9-3 HE) in the semifinals on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston.
Northeastern is looking to three-peat the event while Boston College is hoping to win its first Beanpot title since 2016.
Both teams enter the tournament in different positions.
Since starting the second semester, Boston College has been scorching hot. The Eagles lost their semester opener to Merrimack on Jan. 10 and have since won seven straight games.
On the other hand, Northeastern is riding a two-game losing streak into the event with defeats to Merrimack and No. 5 Maine.
This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season. Boston College and Northeastern played a home-and-home series from Nov. 22-23, 2024.
In the opening game, the Eagles defeated the Huskies 3-0 at Conte Forum while Northeastern took the finale 4-2 at Matthews Arena to force the split.
The winner of this matchup will play the winner of Harvard and Boston University for the championship on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The two losers will battle it out for third place in the consolation game at 4:30 p.m.
Below is all the information for the matchup including where to watch, lines, and score updates.
Where to Watch
TV: NESN and ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Lines
Boston College’s Lines
LW Gabe Perreault
C James Hagens
RW Teddy Stiga
Oskar Jellvik
Andre Gasseau
Ryan Leonard
Jake Sondreal
Mike Posma
Will Vote
Brady Berard
Dean Letourneau
Connor Joyce
D Drew Fortescue
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Will Skahan
Lukas Gustafsson
Alex Musielak
Michael Hagens
Score Updates
[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.
More Hockey News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 16
Boston College Men's Hockey Preparing to Start Run in 2025 Beanpot
How Boston College's Win Over UMass Lowell Impacted Hockey East Standings