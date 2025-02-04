BC Bulletin

No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Northeastern: Lines, Score Updates, Streaming Info

The Eagles take on the Huskies in the semifinals of the 72nd annual Beanpot on Monday night.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (19-4-1, 12-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team starts its run in the 2025 Beanpot as it takes on the Northeastern Huskies (9-12-3, 4-9-3 HE) in the semifinals on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston.

Northeastern is looking to three-peat the event while Boston College is hoping to win its first Beanpot title since 2016. 

Both teams enter the tournament in different positions.

Since starting the second semester, Boston College has been scorching hot. The Eagles lost their semester opener to Merrimack on Jan. 10 and have since won seven straight games. 

On the other hand, Northeastern is riding a two-game losing streak into the event with defeats to Merrimack and No. 5 Maine. 

This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season. Boston College and Northeastern played a home-and-home series from Nov. 22-23, 2024. 

In the opening game, the Eagles defeated the Huskies 3-0 at Conte Forum while Northeastern took the finale 4-2 at Matthews Arena to force the split. 

The winner of this matchup will play the winner of Harvard and Boston University for the championship on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The two losers will battle it out for third place in the consolation game at 4:30 p.m. 

Below is all the information for the matchup including where to watch, lines, and score updates. 

Where to Watch

TV: NESN and ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Lines

Boston College’s Lines

LW Gabe Perreault

C James Hagens

RW Teddy Stiga

Oskar Jellvik

Andre Gasseau

Ryan Leonard

Jake Sondreal

Mike Posma

Will Vote

Brady Berard

Dean Letourneau

Connor Joyce

D Drew Fortescue

D Eamon Powell

G Jacob Fowler

Aidan Hreschuk

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Will Skahan

Lukas Gustafsson

Alex Musielak

Michael Hagens

Score Updates

[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information]. 

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET. 

Kim Rankin
