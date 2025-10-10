Live Blog: No. 11 Boston College Men's Hockey at No. 12 Minnesota (Game 2)
After marching to its first win of the young 2025-26 season on Thursday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci, 3-1, over Minnesota, the Boston College men’s hockey program returns Friday night for the second of its two-game series in Minneapolis, Minn., against the Gophers.
The No. 11 Eagles (1-1-0) were locked in from start to finish in Thursday’s out-of-conference triumph, outshooting No. 12 Minnesota (1-2) 34-19 despite losing the faceoff battle, 34-22.
Junior forward Will Vote notched the first goal of the game at the 14:09 mark of the first period, but true freshman goaltender Louka Cloutier surrendered the first—and only so far—goal of his collegiate career just four minutes later to Brody Lamb.
Freshman forward and United States National Development Team Program product Will Moore, a 6-foot-3, 186-pound skater, tapped in the go-ahead goal on a redirected shot from the point by senior captain Lukas Gustafsson with just under four minutes left in the second frame, which ultimately sealed the win for BC.
Junior defenseman Drew Fortescue recorded an empty-net goal in the final minute of the game from an assist by Tedy Stiga, who could have scored the goal on a 2-on-0 breakaway but took the selfless route and dished the puck off his stick to Fortescue, who slammed it into the back of the net.
The Eagles started this year’s campaign with a 4-3 home loss to Quinnipiac on Friday, Oct. 3—exactly a week ago—before rebounding with the road win on Thursday. If BC escapes the Gophers’ den with two wins in the road series, it should be considered a massive confidence booster for head coach Greg Brown, who is in his fourth season at the helm.
Minnesota leads the all-time series with the Eagles, 18-13-3 after Thursday’s defeat.
Lines:
Boston College:
Minnesota:
Live Blog:
Pregame:
- Boston College is fully dressed after pre-game warmups and is now awaiting tonight's puck drop at 7 p.m. ET.
- Senior forward Oskar Jellvik is out for BC once again with a day-to-day injury.
- The Eagles have arrived at 3M Arena at Mariucci for their second matchup against Minnesota, and third game of the year.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Minnesota Gophers
When: Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: 3M Arena at Mariucci, Minneapolis, Minn.
TV: BIG+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Minnesota (before Thursday's loss): The Gophers split their season-opening series with Michigan Tech over the weekend. They won the first game, 6-3, and dropped the finale, 5-3.
Last Outing, Boston College (before Thursday's win): The Eagles lost their season opener to Quinnipiac, 4-3, last Friday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Last Meeting: Boston College defeated Minnesota, 3-1, on Thursday, Oct. 10.
USCHO Rankings (pre-series):
- Western Michigan (32)- 943, 0-0
- Michigan State (11), 906- 0-0
- Boston University (2)- 895, 1-0
- Penn State (4)- 890, 2-0
- Denver- 811, 0-0
- Maine- 653, 0-0
- Providence- 572, 0-0
- Quinnipiac- 561, 1-0
- Michigan (1)- 553, 2-0
- North Dakota- 551, 0-0
- Boston College- 541, 0-1
- Minnesota- 478, 1-1
- UConn- 468, 1-1
- UMass- 387, 2-0
- Arizona State- 229, 0-2
- Ohio State- 216, 0-0
- Cornell- 177, 0-0
- Wisconsin- 144, 2-0
- St. Thomas- 143, 1-0
- Minnesota State- 117, 0-0
Others receiving votes:Colorado College 92, Michigan Tech 40, UMass Lowell 26, Minnesota Duluth 25, Northeastern 17, Bemidji State 13, Sacred Heart 10, St. Cloud State 7, Omaha 6, Bowling Green 5, Dartmouth 5, Bentley 4, Brown 4, Clarkson 3, Harvard 3, Canisius 2, Notre Dame 2, Augustana 1