No 11 Boston College Men's Hockey Swept by Northeastern to Open Conference Play
BOSTON— The No. 11 Boston College Eagles (2-4-1, 0-2-0 HE) men’s hockey team suffered its third consecutive loss at the hands of the Northeastern Huskies (5-1, 3-0 HE) 3-0 on Friday night.
Both teams came out of the gate fast and aggressive to open the contest. For Boston College, that was expected as the team had 41 shot attempts in the series opener on Thursday night compared to Northeastern’s 23.
At the first media timeout seven minutes and 10 seconds into the game, the two goalies had a combined seven saves.
The pace of play slowed down in the middle of the first period with three different players being called for minor penalties in less than two minutes, however neither team could get a goal during the power-plays.
After the first 20 minutes of action, Boston College and Northeastern headed into the first intermission scoreless, but that was very short-lived.
Eagles forward Ryan Conmy was called for slashing as the buzzer sounded to end the first, so Northeastern opened the second on a power-play.
The Huskies took advantage and put the first goal of the night on the board at the 1:43 mark of the middle frame with a power-play score by forward Amine Hajibi, his second goal of the season.
Northeastern extended its lead 2-0 with an even-strength goal by forward James Fisher at 13:50, also his second of the season.
Boston College’s challenges continued from there and the team had to play the remainder of the game down a player. Eagles defenseman Drew Fortescue was disqualified from the contest after multiple scuffles broke out on the ice which included a fight at 15:02 in the second. Fortescue earned a five-minute major for direct contact to the head.
On top of the major, four minor penalties were called on Fortescue and BC’s Will Skahan as well as Northeastern's Dylan Hryckowian and Joe Connor, all for roughing. Additionally, Skahan and Hryckowian each got tacked with a 10-minute misconduct.
After the stoppage of play, the two teams went scoreless for the remainder of the second and the Huskies held their two-goal advantage heading into the second intermission.
Within the first five minutes of the final frame, Northeastern added to its lead 3-0 with a goal from forward Giacomo Martino at 4:13 which ended up being the final score of the night.
Louka Cloutier got the start in the net for Boston College. The freshman allowed all three goals, recorded 19 saves, and a .864 save percentage in the loss. His record dropped to 2-2-1.
Next up, Boston College travels to Burlington, Vt., for a road series with the Vermont Catamounts next weekend. Puck drop on Friday and Saturday is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.