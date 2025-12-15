Boston College Men's Hockey Increases Ranking in Week 11 USCHO Men's Hockey Poll

The Boston College men’s hockey program, fresh off capturing eight wins in its past nine games played, moved from No. 13 to No. 12 in the latest USCHO Division I men’s hockey poll, which was released Monday afternoon.

The Eagles are the third-highest ranked Hockey East team in the poll, with the Quinnipiac Bobcats at No. 10 and the UConn Huskies at No. 11.

Behind BC, the Northeastern Huskies fell to No. 13 from the No. 11 spot last week, the Maine Black Bears increased to No. 14 from No. 15, the Providence Friars stayed put at No. 16, and the Boston University Terriers—the Eagles’ crosstown rival—went to No. 19 from No. 20.

Another important feature of the latest poll is that all four teams which compete in The Beanpot, the annual hockey tournament between Boston College, Boston University, Northeastern, and Harvard at TD Garden, are ranked. Harvard, which BC plays in the first round of the tournament this season, currently sits at No. 18 in the rankings.

The Eagles have not played a game since last Saturday, when BC defeated UMass Lowell, 3-1, to earn the series sweep over the River Hawks. They do not play again until Dec. 28 in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off.

BC’s initial matchup in the two-round tournament—with a consolation game if BC is knocked off in the first round—is against No. 7 Western Michigan and will be played at 8:30 p.m. EST at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

The Eagles’ current record through 16 games played is 10-5-1 and 7-3-0 in Hockey East. BC has a 4-4 home record and a 6-1-1 record on the road.

Sophomore James Hagens, the Boston Bruins’ 2025 first-round pick, leads the team in points with 18 on 10 goals and eight assists, followed by classmates Dean Letourneau, also a Bruins’ first-rounder (2024), with 17 points on nine goals and eight assists and Jake Sondreal with six goals and 11 assists.

Freshman goaltender Louka Cloutier, who was tabbed the Hockey East Rookie of the Month in November, has started 14 of the Eagles’ 16 games this year, churning out a 2.01 goals against average and a save percentage of .918, including two shutouts with a record of 10-3-1.

See the full USCHO rankings for Dec. 15 below:

USCHO Division I Men's Hockey Poll, Dec. 15:

1. Michigan | 16-4-0 | 982 points (36 first-place votes)

2. Wisconsin | 12-2-2 | 942 (12)

3. Michigan State | 12-4-0 | 896 (1)

4. North Dakota | 14-4-0 | 835

5. Minnesota Duluth | 14-6-0 | 744

6. Denver | 12-6-1 | 743

7. Western Michigan | 10-6-0 | 666

8. Dartmouth | 11-1-0 | 656

9. Penn State | 11-5-0 | 594

10. Quinnipiac | 12-4-2 | 594

11. UConn | 9-5-3 | 459

12. Boston College | 10-5-1 | 423

13. Northeastern | 10-6-0 | 396

14. Maine | 11-7-1 | 324

15. Minnesota State | 11-4-5 | 294

16. Providence | 8-6-2 | 250

17. Cornell | 7-4-0 | 205

18. Harvard | 7-3-1 | 131

19. Boston University | 9-8-1 | 107

20. Union | 12-5-2 | 60

Others receiving votes: Augustana (57), Colorado College (56), New Hampshire (38), Holy Cross (21), Massachusetts (18), Miami (18), Arizona State (10), Bemidji State (10), St. Cloud State (4), Princeton (3), St. Thomas (2), Michigan Tech (1), RIT (1)

