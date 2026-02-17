Two Boston College Women's Hockey Players Win Weekly Conference Awards: The Rundown
Two Boston College women’s hockey players have picked up Hockey East weekly awards this week.
Eagles goalie Grace Campbell was named Hockey East Player of the Week and forward Ava Thomas was named Rookie of the Week.
Both players earned the honors after their performances in BC’s two games over the weekend, a 2-1 loss to Providence on Friday night and a 1-0 overtime win over No. 5 Northeastern on Sunday afternoon.
Campbell totaled 68 saves between the two games, allowed just a pair of goals, and picked up her third shutout of the season.
Thomas scored Boston College’s game-winning goal in the Eagles’ win over Northeastern on a power-play at the 2:50 mark of the extra frame.
Currently, the Eagles are 14-17-1 overall and 12-9-1 in conference play. Boston College has two more games remaining in its regular season slate, a home game against New Hampshire on Friday afternoon and a home game against Boston University on Saturday afternoon.
The Rundown: Tuesday Feb. 17, 2026:
- Former Boston College men's hockey player Noah Hanifin talked about Boston College and the program's fans while representing Team USA in the Winter Olympics.
- Class of 2028 softball prospect Olivia Brown attended Boston College's hitting camp.
- Hockey East shared its movie from the 2026 Beanpot Championship. Boston College defeated Boston University 6-2 on Feb. 9 to win its first Beanpot title in a decade.
Boston College Eagles Monday Scores:
Swimming & Diving: Boston College in ACC Championships- Alexiya Downer, 39th Place; Max Conway, 40th Place
Boston College Eagles Tuesday Schedule:
- Swimming & Diving: Boston College in ACC Championships | Atlanta, Ga. | 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video
- Men's Tennis: Boston College vs. Bentley | Weymouth, Mass. | 2:45 p.m. ET | Live Stats
- Men's Basketball: Boston College at FSU | 6 p.m. | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:
200 days.
Boston College Quote of the Day:
“The way the game was going, it could just as well have been 0-0. We all go through some games where you don't get any puck luck, you go through others when the hockey gods shine on you. The hockey gods were very good to BC.”Jerry York
We'll Leave You With This:
Check Us Out On:
Follow us on....
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: For Boston
- YouTube: For Boston
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
- Instagram: @bostoncollegeonsi
Read More:
Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1