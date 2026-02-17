Two Boston College Women's Hockey Players Win Weekly Conference Awards: The Rundown

Two Boston College women’s hockey players have picked up Hockey East weekly awards this week.

Eagles goalie Grace Campbell was named Hockey East Player of the Week and forward Ava Thomas was named Rookie of the Week.

Both players earned the honors after their performances in BC’s two games over the weekend, a 2-1 loss to Providence on Friday night and a 1-0 overtime win over No. 5 Northeastern on Sunday afternoon.

Campbell totaled 68 saves between the two games, allowed just a pair of goals, and picked up her third shutout of the season.

Thomas scored Boston College’s game-winning goal in the Eagles’ win over Northeastern on a power-play at the 2:50 mark of the extra frame.

Currently, the Eagles are 14-17-1 overall and 12-9-1 in conference play. Boston College has two more games remaining in its regular season slate, a home game against New Hampshire on Friday afternoon and a home game against Boston University on Saturday afternoon.

The Rundown: Tuesday Feb. 17, 2026:

Former Boston College men's hockey player Noah Hanifin talked about Boston College and the program's fans while representing Team USA in the Winter Olympics.

Hear Noah Hanifin talk about his time at @BC_MHockey and the fans who made it special! 🏒#OlympiansMadeHere x @NCAAIceHockey pic.twitter.com/05RXJK54g6 — NCAA (@NCAA) February 16, 2026

Class of 2028 softball prospect Olivia Brown attended Boston College's hitting camp.

I had so much fun the past 4 weeks at the Boston College hitting camp. Thank you so much to the coaching staff for this opportunity. @BC_Softball pic.twitter.com/YX90sZLrKS — Olivia Brown (@OliviaBrown2028) February 16, 2026

Hockey East shared its movie from the 2026 Beanpot Championship. Boston College defeated Boston University 6-2 on Feb. 9 to win its first Beanpot title in a decade.

EAGLES RISE AGAIN



Watch the 2026 Men's Beanpot Championship Game Movie now! ⤵️@BC_MHockey pic.twitter.com/L0C0H1esdp — Hockey East (@hockey_east) February 16, 2026

Boston College Eagles Monday Scores:

Swimming & Diving: Boston College in ACC Championships- Alexiya Downer, 39th Place; Max Conway, 40th Place

Boston College Eagles Tuesday Schedule:

Swimming & Diving: Boston College in ACC Championships | Atlanta, Ga. | 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video

Men's Tennis: Boston College vs. Bentley | Weymouth, Mass. | 2:45 p.m. ET | Live Stats

Men's Basketball: Boston College at FSU | 6 p.m. | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

200 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“The way the game was going, it could just as well have been 0-0. We all go through some games where you don't get any puck luck, you go through others when the hockey gods shine on you. The hockey gods were very good to BC.” Jerry York

We'll Leave You With This:

Not a bad time to get your first hit as an 🦅 last night pic.twitter.com/I6vlzQSIor — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) February 17, 2026

