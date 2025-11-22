No. 15 Boston College Men's Hockey Extends Win Streak to Five With Victory Over No. 10 Maine
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The No. 15 Boston College Eagles (7-4-1, 5-2-0 HE) men’s hockey team extended its win streak to five games as it defeated the No. 10 Maine Black Bears (7-5-1, 4-3-0 HE) 7-3 inside Conte Forum on Friday night.
Boston College struck first at the 11:16 mark of the opening frame with a power-play goal by center Dean Letourneau, assisted by left winger Jake Sondreal which increased his point streak to five games.
The Eagles went onto the power play after Maine center Max Scott was called for tripping, a two-minute minor. Letourneau’s goal was scored in the final seconds of the power play.
Boston College extended its lead late in the period at 17:42 with a score by center James Hagens, also on a power-play, with help from defenseman Lukas Gustafsson and left winger Teddy Stiga which sent the Eagles into the first intermission with a 2-0 advantage.
The Eagles’ hot offense continued into the second period and BC added to its lead 3-0 with a goal from right winger Landan Resendes at 6:17, assisted by center Will Moore and defenseman Aram Minneitan.
Maine got on the board at 13:05 in the second period with a score from left winger Owen Fowler with help from defenseman Frank Djurasevic and right winger Miguel Marques to cut into the Black Bears’ deficit 3-1.
After going into the second intermission down two goals, Maine got within one 3-2 in the opening seconds of the third period with a goal from right winger Charlie Russell at :20. Russell’s score was assisted by left winger Justin Poirier.
Boston College quickly responded and went back up two goals 4-2 after a score from Hagens at 3:32, his second of the night, with help from Sondreal and right winger Will Vote.
Poirier put Maine right back in it 4-3 with a score at 8:53. His goal was assisted by Scott and defenseman Brandon Holt.
Eagles right winger Ryan Conmy put BC back up 5-3 at 12:57 with his fifth goal of the season. Gustafsson and defenseman Luka Radivojevic notched the assist.
Two minutes later, Stiga knocked one in with help from Conmy and Letourneau and Conmy scored the empty netter at 19:12 to seal the win for Boston College.
Eagles goalie Louka Cloutier allowed all three goals and recorded 35 saves (a .921 percentage) in his latest outing.
Next up, Boston College and Maine play the series finale on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.