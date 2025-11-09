No 18 Boston College Men's Hockey Sweeps Vermont With Shutout Victory
The No. 18 Boston College Eagles (4-4-1, 2-2-0 HE) men’s hockey team earned its first sweep of the season after defeating the Vermont Catamounts (3-5, 1-3 HE) in the series finale 5-0 on Saturday night.
Like in the series opener, Boston College struck first early in the first period with a power-play goal from forward Will Vote at 6:11, his second of the season, with help from defenseman Lukas Gustafsson and forward Teddy Stiga.
Unlike the first game, however, the scores kept coming for the Eagles.
A little over a minute after the first goal, forward Jake Sondreal knocked one into the back of the net to extend Boston College’s lead 2-0 at 7:17. Sondreal’s goal was assisted by defensemen Drew Fortescue and Luka Radivojevic.
After going into the first intermission with a two-score advantage, the Eagles doubled their lead 4-0 in the middle frame.
The first score of the period came at 11:58 by defenseman Nolan Joyce, the first of the junior’s career. Stiga and Vote each tallied an assist.
The second of the frame was at the 18:21 mark by Gustafsson which was his first score of the season, assisted by forward James Hagens and Radivojevic.
Boston College added one final goal to the scoreboard in the third with a score from forward Brady Berard, his second of the season, at 12:54 to ice the 5-0 victory.
Eagles freshman goalie Louka Cloutier notched 21 saves and was credited with his first collegiate shutout.
Next up, Boston College plays a home-and-home series with the UMass Minutemen on Friday and Saturday night. The game on Friday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., will be at 7 p.m. ET on NESN and the game on Saturday night at Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass., will be at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
Boston College Men’s Hockey 2025-26 Schedule:
Nov. 14: vs. UMass
Nov. 15: at UMass
Nov. 21-22: vs. Maine
Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame
Dec. 5: at UMass Lowell
Dec. 6: vs. UMass Lowell
Dec. 28-29: at Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off
Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition)
Jan. 16: vs. Providence
Jan. 17: at Providence
Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire
Jan. 24: at New Hampshire
Jan. 30: at Boston University
Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)
Feb. 6: vs. Vermont
Feb. 9: vs. Boston University or Northeastern (Beanpot)
Feb. 13: at Merrimack
Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack
Feb. 20: vs. UConn
Feb. 21: at UConn
Feb. 27: at Boston University
Feb. 28: vs. Boston University
March 5: at UMass
March 7: vs. Northeastern