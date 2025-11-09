BC Bulletin

No 18 Boston College Men's Hockey Sweeps Vermont With Shutout Victory

The Eagles earn their fourth win of the season after a 5-0 victory over the Catamounts on Saturday night.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men's Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 18 Boston College Eagles (4-4-1, 2-2-0 HE) men’s hockey team earned its first sweep of the season after defeating the Vermont Catamounts (3-5, 1-3 HE) in the series finale 5-0 on Saturday night. 

Like in the series opener, Boston College struck first early in the first period with a power-play goal from forward Will Vote at 6:11, his second of the season, with help from defenseman Lukas Gustafsson and forward Teddy Stiga. 

Unlike the first game, however, the scores kept coming for the Eagles. 

A little over a minute after the first goal, forward Jake Sondreal knocked one into the back of the net to extend Boston College’s lead 2-0 at 7:17. Sondreal’s goal was assisted by defensemen Drew Fortescue and Luka Radivojevic. 

After going into the first intermission with a two-score advantage, the Eagles doubled their lead 4-0 in the middle frame. 

The first score of the period came at 11:58 by defenseman Nolan Joyce, the first of the junior’s career. Stiga and Vote each tallied an assist.

The second of the frame was at the 18:21 mark by Gustafsson which was his first score of the season, assisted by forward James Hagens and Radivojevic. 

Boston College added one final goal to the scoreboard in the third with a score from forward Brady Berard, his second of the season, at 12:54 to ice the 5-0 victory. 

Eagles freshman goalie Louka Cloutier notched 21 saves and was credited with his first collegiate shutout.

Next up, Boston College plays a home-and-home series with the UMass Minutemen on Friday and Saturday night. The game on Friday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., will be at 7 p.m. ET on NESN and the game on Saturday night at Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass., will be at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Boston College Men’s Hockey 2025-26 Schedule: 

Nov. 14: vs. UMass

Nov. 15: at UMass

Nov. 21-22: vs. Maine

Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame

Dec. 5: at UMass Lowell

Dec. 6: vs. UMass Lowell

Dec. 28-29: at Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off

Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition) 

Jan. 16: vs. Providence

Jan. 17: at Providence

Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire

Jan. 24: at New Hampshire

Jan. 30: at Boston University

Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)

Feb. 6: vs. Vermont

Feb. 9: vs. Boston University or Northeastern (Beanpot)

Feb. 13: at Merrimack

Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack

Feb. 20: vs. UConn

Feb. 21: at UConn

Feb. 27: at Boston University

Feb. 28: vs. Boston University

March 5: at UMass

March 7: vs. Northeastern

Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

