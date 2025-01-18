No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Shuts Out No. 6 Providence
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (15-4-1, 8-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team earned its 15th win of the season with a 3-0 shutout victory over the No. 6 Providence Friars (15-4-2, 5-3-2 HE) on Friday night.
The first score of the contest was a power-play goal by Eagles forward Ryan Leonard at the 7:43 mark of the middle frame. Forwards Gabe Perreault and James Hagens recorded assists on the score.
Leonard has recorded big games against the Friars all season. In the first matchup between the two on Nov. 19, 2024, the Amherst, Mass., native scored the game-tying goal with under five minutes to go in the third period and the game-winning goal with 48 seconds left in overtime.
Boston College’s first line extended its lead with a goal by Hagens at the 11:45 mark of the third period. The score was assisted by Perreault and forward Teddy Stiga, who was moved up to the first line for Friday’s game.
The Eagles put a final goal on the board with an empty-netter by forward Oskar Jellvik at 18:54 to ice the victory.
Eagles goalie Jacob Fowler was a big part of the win. The sophomore tallied 24 saves and was credited with his fifth shutout of the season.
In total, Boston College outshot Providence 64-41 which included shots on goal 41-24.
With the loss, the Friars not only snapped their eight-game winning streak, but also lost their second game of the season on the road. Prior to the matchup, Providence was 9-1-1 in away and neutral site games.
Up next, Boston College travels to Providence on Saturday night to play the series finale at Schneider Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
