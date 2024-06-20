Six BC Men’s Hockey Players Invited to 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase
Six players from the Boston College men’s hockey team have been invited to compete in the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase.
Forward Gabe Perreault, defenseman Aram Minnetian, forward Ryan Leonard, and defenseman Drew Fortescue, as well as incoming freshmen James Hagens, and Teddy Stiga will all be in attendance of the event.
Perreault, an upcoming sophomore, appeared in 24 games and recorded 16 goals and 25 assists for 41 points including five game-winning goals, took 67 shots for a .239 shot percentage, and scored seven power play goals for the Eagles last season.
Minnetian saw time in 28 games during the 2023-24 season where he tallied three goals and three assists for six points including one game-winning goal and took 24 total shots for a .125 shot percentage.
Leonard, an Amherst, Mass., native, had an impressive freshman campaign last season. He appeared in 29 games for the Eagles and tallied 24 goals and 23 assists for 47 points, took 125 shots for a .192 shot percentage, 12 power play goals and four game-winning goals.
Fortescue saw time in 28 games and recorded one goal and three assists for four points and attempted 20 shots for a .050 shot percentage.
Hagens, a Hauppauge, N.Y., native is considered by most one of the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft. In May, the 17-year-old competed in the 2024 Under-18 World Championship where he made history by scoring the most points (22) in a seven-game span and took home the silver medal.
Stiga, a Sudbury, Mass., native has competed with the U.S. National Teams for the past two seasons in the U-17 Team in 2022-23 and the U-18 Team in 2023-24. Last season, Stiga appeared in 61 games and scored 36 goals and 43 assists for 79 points, took 184 shots on goal, six power play goals, four game-winners, and averaged 1.30 points per game.
The multi-day event takes place from July 26-August 3 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., and will also feature players from Canada, Sweden, and Finland.