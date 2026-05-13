Eagles vs. Cowboys Opening Odds for Thanksgiving Day (Dallas Set as Surprising Favorite)

The full NFL schedule is set to be released tomorrow, but we've already found out about a handful of games. Two of the games that have been leaked involve America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys will open their 2026 season on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 against the New York Giants. Now, we found out they'll face a different divisional rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Thanksgiving Day.

Let's take a look at the opening odds.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Opening Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Eagles +1.5 (-118)

Cowboys -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Eagles -102

Cowboys -116

Total

OVER 49.5 (-115)

UNDER 49.5 (-105)

The Cowboys are slight road favorites against the Giants in Week 1, and slight home favorites against the Eagles on Thanksgiving Day. It's a bit surprising to see the Cowboys favored in this spot, considering the Philadelphia Eagles are set as favorites to remain the kings of the NFC East.

The Eagles beat the Cowboys in Week 1 last season by a score of 24-20, but the Cowboys got their revenge in Week 12, winning by a similar score of 24-21.

The Cowboys playing on Thanksgiving Day has been a yearly tradition, and they've thrived in that spot of late. In fact, they've won on Thanksgiving Day for four straight years. The last time they lost on Thanksgiving was in a 36-33 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

The Eagles last played on Thanksgiving Day in 2015, losing to the Detroit Lions by a score of 45-14. The year before, they beat the Cowboys 33-10, which is the most recent time these two NFC East rivals played against each other on the holiday.

The Cowboys hold an all-time series lead of 75-59 against the Eagles. The two teams hold an even 6-6 record against each other since 2020.

At this point of the offseason, the Eagles are set as +135 favorites to win the NFC East and to +1800 win Super Bowl 61. The Cowboys are right behind them, coming in at +210 to win the division and +2200 to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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