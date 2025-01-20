Two Boston College Men's Hockey Players Earn Weekly Conference Honors
Two Boston College men’s hockey players have earned weekly honors from the Hockey East.
Eagles goalie Jacob Fowler, who won Co-Goaltender of the Week, and forward Teddy Stiga, who won Rookie of the Week, were given the awards for their performances in Boston College’s 3-1 win over Harvard and series sweep over No. 7 Providence (3-0 and 4-1) over the weekend.
In Boston College’s three games, Fowler allowed a combined two goals, made 74 saves, and one shutout, his fifth of the season while Stiga tallied two goals and three assists for five points as well as four blocks.
The weekly award was Fowler’s third of the season and Stiga’s first. Fowler also won Goaltender of the Week on Oct. 14 and Nov. 11, 2024.
In total, seven Eagles have earned conference honors this season. Lukas Gustafsson won Defender of the Week on Dec. 2, Eamon Powell won Defender of the Week on Nov. 18, forward Ryan Leonard has been named a three-time Player of the Week (Oct. 28, Nov. 11, and Nov. 25), James Hagens is a two-time Rookie of the Week recipient (Nov. 4 and 25), and Gabe Perreault won Co-Player of the Week on Nov. 4.
Fowler and Stiga join UConn forward Joey Muldowney, (Player of the Week), Boston University defenseman Cole Hutson (Defender of the Week), and Northeastern goalie Cameron Whitehead (Co-Goaltender of the Week) in earning honors from the Hockey East this week.
More Hockey News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 14
No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Sweeps No. 6 Providence
Boston College Men's Hockey Goalie Named to Mike Richter Award Watch List