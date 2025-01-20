BC Bulletin

Two Boston College Men's Hockey Players Earn Weekly Conference Honors

The pair of Eagles won their awards for their performances last week.

Kim Rankin

Apr 11, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston College Eagles goaltender Jacob Fowler (1) celebrates the win against the Michigan Wolverines after the semifinals of the 2024 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston College Eagles goaltender Jacob Fowler (1) celebrates the win against the Michigan Wolverines after the semifinals of the 2024 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Two Boston College men’s hockey players have earned weekly honors from the Hockey East. 

Eagles goalie Jacob Fowler, who won Co-Goaltender of the Week, and forward Teddy Stiga, who won Rookie of the Week, were given the awards for their performances in Boston College’s 3-1 win over Harvard and series sweep over No. 7 Providence (3-0 and 4-1) over the weekend. 

In Boston College’s three games, Fowler allowed a combined two goals, made 74 saves, and one shutout, his fifth of the season while Stiga tallied two goals and three assists for five points as well as four blocks. 

The weekly award was Fowler’s third of the season and Stiga’s first. Fowler also won Goaltender of the Week on Oct. 14 and Nov. 11, 2024. 

In total, seven Eagles have earned conference honors this season. Lukas Gustafsson won Defender of the Week on Dec. 2, Eamon Powell won Defender of the Week on Nov. 18, forward Ryan Leonard has been named a three-time Player of the Week (Oct. 28, Nov. 11, and Nov. 25), James Hagens is a two-time Rookie of the Week recipient (Nov. 4 and 25), and Gabe Perreault won Co-Player of the Week on Nov. 4. 

Fowler and Stiga join UConn forward Joey Muldowney, (Player of the Week), Boston University defenseman Cole Hutson (Defender of the Week), and Northeastern goalie Cameron Whitehead (Co-Goaltender of the Week) in earning honors from the Hockey East this week.

More Hockey News From Boston College Eagles On SI: 

Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 14

No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey Sweeps No. 6 Providence

Boston College Men's Hockey Goalie Named to Mike Richter Award Watch List

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Hockey