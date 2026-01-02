Two Former Boston College Men's Hockey Players Make 2026 US Olympic Team

Team USA announced the roster for the 2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team on Friday morning.

The roster featured two former Boston College players, forward Matt Boldy and defenseman Noah Hanifin.

Boldy played two seasons on the Heights from 2019-21. During that time frame, he appeared in 56 games for the Eagles and tallied 20 goals and 37 assists for 57 points. He earned Hockey East All-Rookie honors and AHCA First Team All-America honors as well as was a Top 10 Finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 2021.

He was drafted by the Minnesota Wild as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and signed with the organization after his two seasons at BC. He has played his entire professional career with Minnesota so far.

During the Wild’s 2025-26 campaign, Boldy has scored 25 goals and 22 assists for 47 points in 41 games.

Hanifin played at Boston College from 2014-15. During his one season in Chestnut Hill, he appeared in 37 games and notched five goals and 18 assists for 23 points.

He was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft and joined the organization after his freshman season with the Eagles.

Since then, Hanifin has played for the Calgary Flames and is currently on the Vegas Golden Knights. This season for Vegas, he has skated in 28 games and recorded two goals and 12 assists for 14 points.

Boldy and Hanifin are just two of 25 total players to be named to the Olympic roster.

Introducing the 2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team 🇺🇸 #MilanoCortina2026



U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Rosters: https://t.co/hUC1A7aZ7R pic.twitter.com/V1DV63Jyie — USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 2, 2026

“We’re excited about our team and congratulate everyone named today,” said Bill Guerin, general manager of the U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team and also the general manager and president of hockey operations for the Minnesota Wild in the official press release. “It was incredibly difficult for our management group to get to the final roster and that’s a credit to so many in our country, including all those at the grassroots level who help make our sport so strong. There’s nothing like the Olympics and I know our players and staff will represent our country well and work hard to achieve our ultimate goal.”

The 2026 Olympic Winter Games takes place from Feb. 6-22 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Team USA starts its run on Feb. 6 with a game against Latvia in the preliminary round at 3:10 p.m. ET at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

