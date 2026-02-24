NHL Awards Bets To Make After Olympics: Connor McDavid for Hart, Quinn Hughes for Norris

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan did not disappoint for hockey fans. USA beat Canada in an overtime thriller in the gold medal game, and both teams also went into extra time leading up to the final matchup.

While Team USA took gold, it was Canadian superstar Connor McDavid who won MVP. He broke the single-tournament record for most points in an Olympics with NHL players, putting up 13 points (2 goals, 11 assists) in 6 games.

For the Americans, Quinn Hughes led them in points with eight (one goal, seven assists) in six games.

McDavid and Hughes both have a chance to build off that momentum in the home stretch of the NHL season, and we can hopefully cash in with a pair of NHL Awards bets.

Bet on Connor McDavid to win Hart Trophy after Olympics

The Bet: Connor McDavid to win Hart Trophy (+900 via FanDuel)

McDavid leads the NHL in points, was the best player in a star-studded Olympics, and is nearly 10/1 to win the Hart Trophy? That just doesn’t make sense to me.

Let’s first take a look at the players above him in the odds.

Nathan MacKinnon is the overwhelming favorite at -200 or higher, but he showed signs of wear and tear in the Olympics. He was spotted puking on the bench, and was clearly missing the usual burst he has in his legs.

MacKinnon still put up seven points in six games, and will be a key part of the Avalanche this season, but he is definitely a vulnerable favorite coming out of the Olympic break.

Then there is Macklin Celebrini at +275 to +430, depending on the book. The 19-year-old phenom broke out at the Olympics as well, forming quite the duo with McDavid. The Sharks star led the Olympics with 5 goals, and had 5 assists for 10 points in total.

Still, the Sharks will have to make the playoffs for Celebrini to have a shot at the Hart, and San Jose is +230 to make the playoffs right now. Even if they sneak in, it’s not a slam dunk by any means for the youngster.

McDavid has already shown that he can go on an absolute heater this season. He had 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) during a 19-game point streak, and had 59 points in 29 games from December 4 through the end of January.

With 24 games left on the Oilers schedule, McDavid can easily rack up 40 to 50 points, even if he misses a few games here out of the break.

After winning the Hart Trophy two times in three seasons, he fell to third in the voting in 2024 and 10th last year, partially due to injuries. The voters won’t be afraid to reward him if he finishes the season strong.

You could also look at McDavid to win the Rocket Richard Trophy for most goals (+500) or Art Ross Trophy for most points (+150) to take the human element out of it, but I might wait for him to return to the Oilers’ lineup after a game or two off to see if those odds climb any higher.

An honorable mention goes to Nikita Kucherov, who had a few weeks off while these other guys were competing hard in Milan. He has an insane 72 points in 33 games since November 22, an average of over two points per contest. You may have missed the boat on longer odds for him, but you can still get 5/1 or better out there.

Bet on Quinn Hughes to win Norris Trophy after Olympics

The Bet: Quinn Hughes to win Norris Trophy (+2500 via FanDuel)

The Norris Trophy was Cale Makar’s to lose for the majority of the season. The Avalanche defenseman was -500 or higher to win the Norris Trophy earlier in the year, but Makar is now co-favorites with Zach Werenski.

Makar’s slide has opened the door for not only Werenski, but a few others as well. While Werenski is second among defensemen with 62 points – behind Evan Bouchard, who won’t get Norris votes due to his defensive game –, Lane Hutson, Hughes, and Makar aren’t too far behind.

Hughes now has 57 points in 52 games combined between the Canucks and Wild this season. While only five of those points are goals, he has transformed Minnesota’s offense from the blue line.

The defenseman has 34 points in 26 games with the Wild since making his Minnesota debut on December 14. That ties him for the 10th-most points in the entire league in that span, with Bouchard equalling those 34 points.

Hughes had a strong Olympics and could receive some credit for the Wild’s rise in the standings. They’re poised for a strong finish with the Avalanche fading in the Central.

An honorable mention does go to Hutson, who is worth a look at +4000 as well. Since being moved to his natural left side on December 11, he has 36 points in 28 games. That ranks him 9th among all players in that span, and tops among defensemen.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.