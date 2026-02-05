On Friday night at 7 p.m. ET in Chestnut Hill, Mass., No. 11 Boston College men’s hockey and Vermont will meet in what will be their third total matchup against one another this season.

Earlier this season, from Nov. 7-8, 2025, the Eagles swept the Catamounts on the road in Burlington, Vt., by 2-1 and 5-0 final scores, respectively.

This Hockey-East matchup for BC (15-8-1, 10-5-0 HE) comes right in between its 2026 Beanpot semifinal defeat of Harvard this past Monday and the Beanpot Championship game against rival Boston University the following Monday, Feb. 9., which will mark the 300th edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave. — one of the most historic rivalries in the sport.

The Eagles are on a four-game winning streak since they dropped back-to-back losses to No. 7 Providence, on Jan. 16-17, and sit in sole second place in the conference standings behind the Friars.

Vermont (11-14-0, 6-9-0), however, is currently near the bottom of Hockey East — ninth in the standings out of 11 — but has won two games in a row, both over Stonehill College, going into its road contest to kick off the weekend.

After taking a visit to the Heights on Friday, the Catamounts will travel further south to Providence on Saturday, where they will see the top-ranked team in Hockey East before heading back home.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: No. 11 Boston College men’s hockey vs. Vermont

Who: Boston College Eagles and Vermont Catamounts

When: Friday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Vermont: The Catamounts earned a 2-0 triumph over Stonehill College on Saturday, Jan. 31, which cemented a series sweep over the Skyhawks. Dawson Good scored UVM’s first goal of the game in the initial frame, and Philip Törnqvist potted an insurance goal with an empty-netter, which Good assisted. Goaltender Aiden Wright picked up the shutout with 19 saves.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles dominated Harvard in the first round of the 2026 Beanpot tournament, beating the Crimson 5-1 behind efforts from James Hagens (2 goals, 1 assist), Dean Letourneau (1 goal, 1 assist), Lukas Gustafsson (1 goal, 1 assist), Oscar Hemming (2 assists), and Andre Gasseau (2 assists), the latter of whom registered his 100th career point.

