Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 15

Boston College men’s hockey swept its slate of games last week with two wins over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Eagles won the series opener 5-2 on Friday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

In the victory, BC saw goals from forward Andre Gasseau, forward Jake Sondreal, forward James Hagens, and two from forward Dean Letourneau.

In the series finale on Saturday night, Boston College defeated New Hampshire 3-0 at Whittemore Center at Key Auto Group Complex in Durham, N.H.

Forward Will Vote scored all three goals for the Eagles in the contest, one in each period. Goalie Louka Cloutier recorded 29 saves and was credited with the shutout, his third of the season.

With the wins, Boston College moved up two spots to No. 13 in this week’s USCHO poll with 356 points.

The top four stayed the same this week.

Michigan remained the No. 1 team with 48 first-place votes and 996 points, followed by Michigan State at No. 2 with one first-place vote and 942 points, Western Michigan at No. 3 with one first place vote and 877 points, and North Dakota at No. 4 with 850 points. Penn State moved into the top five at No. 5 with 797 points.

In total, four Hockey East teams made the rankings this week. Joining Boston College is Providence at No. 9 with 631 points, UConn at No. 12 with 474 points, and Maine at No. 17 with 221 points.

Three additional conference teams received votes this week, but fell short of making the rankings. UMass earned the most votes out of non-ranked programs with 38 while Boston University had the second-most with 36. Northeastern picked up eight votes.

Below are the full rankings for this week.

2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 16 Poll:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

Michigan (48)- 996, 20-4-0 Michigan State (1)- 942, 19-5-0 Western Michigan (1)- 877, 18-6-0 North Dakota- 850, 20-6-0 Penn State- 797, 18-6-0 Quinnipiac- 668, 19-5-2 Minnesota Duluth- 666, 17-9-0 Wisconsin- 644, 15-7-2 Providence- 631, 15-7-2 Cornell- 526, 14-5-0 Denver- 511, 14-11-2 UConn- 474, 15-7-3 Boston College- 356, 13-8-1 Dartmouth- 355, 14-6-1 St. Thomas- 330, 16-7-3 Augustana- 247, 16-7-3 Maine- 221, 14-9-2 Minnesota State- 120, 13-8-5 Michigan Tech- 72, 17-9-2 St. Cloud State- 57, 13-13-0

Others receiving votes: Massachusetts 38, Boston University 36, Harvard 26, Union 16, Bentley 14, Bowling Green 11, Northeastern 8, Miami 3, Arizona State 2, Bemidji State 2, RIT 2, Colorado College 1, Princeton 1

