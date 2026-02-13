Switzerland vs. Canada Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Group A

Switzerland and Canada are both riding high after shutout wins on Thursday.

Switzerland took care of business against France, outshooting them 43-27 in a 4-0 victory. Then it was Canada facing a tougher test in the Czech Republic, but they handled them with relative ease in a 5-0 win with a shot differential of 36-26.

Things get a bit tougher for the Swiss on Friday when they battle the gold-medal favorites, who didn’t need much time to find chemistry in their opening win.

Canada is once again a big favorite against a European country on Friday afternoon.

Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for Switzerland vs. Canada in Men’s Olympic Hockey Group B on Friday, Feb. 13.

Switzerland vs. Canada Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Switzerland: +2.5 (+102)

Canada: -2.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Switzerland: +410

Canada: -550

Total

6.5 (Over +120/Under -142)

Switzerland vs. Canada How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 13

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): Peacock (Streaming Only)

Switzerland record: 1-0

Canada record: 1-0

Switzerland vs. Canada Prediction and Pick

Canada burned me in the opener, as Jordan Binnington picked up a shutout and they looked like a well-oiled machine against the Czechs. That’s good news for the Canadians in this one, as the Swiss are just a notch below the Czech Republic in this tournament.

Switzerland doesn’t have quite the high-end talent at forward as the Czechs, with Nico Hischier, Kevin Fiala, and Timo Meier leading the way. And while Roman Josi is a rock on the blue line, the Czechs have more defensive depth than the Swiss, which should lead to good things for the Canadians.

Canada is just a slightly bigger favorite against Switzerland than they were in the opener, and I don’t quite understand that. They got goals from five different players, and 10 different players recorded at least a point.

The Swiss scored two early goals and then two late ones against France. They might only get to two goals total against Canada, who I think will win this one with ease, to move to 2-0 with a great goal differential in Group A.

Pick: Canada -2.5 (-122)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.