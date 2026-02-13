Switzerland vs. Canada Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Group A
Switzerland and Canada are both riding high after shutout wins on Thursday.
Switzerland took care of business against France, outshooting them 43-27 in a 4-0 victory. Then it was Canada facing a tougher test in the Czech Republic, but they handled them with relative ease in a 5-0 win with a shot differential of 36-26.
Things get a bit tougher for the Swiss on Friday when they battle the gold-medal favorites, who didn’t need much time to find chemistry in their opening win.
Canada is once again a big favorite against a European country on Friday afternoon.
Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for Switzerland vs. Canada in Men’s Olympic Hockey Group B on Friday, Feb. 13.
Switzerland vs. Canada Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds
Puck Line
- Switzerland: +2.5 (+102)
- Canada: -2.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Switzerland: +410
- Canada: -550
Total
- 6.5 (Over +120/Under -142)
Switzerland vs. Canada How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 13
- Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock (Streaming Only)
- Switzerland record: 1-0
- Canada record: 1-0
Switzerland vs. Canada Prediction and Pick
Canada burned me in the opener, as Jordan Binnington picked up a shutout and they looked like a well-oiled machine against the Czechs. That’s good news for the Canadians in this one, as the Swiss are just a notch below the Czech Republic in this tournament.
Switzerland doesn’t have quite the high-end talent at forward as the Czechs, with Nico Hischier, Kevin Fiala, and Timo Meier leading the way. And while Roman Josi is a rock on the blue line, the Czechs have more defensive depth than the Swiss, which should lead to good things for the Canadians.
Canada is just a slightly bigger favorite against Switzerland than they were in the opener, and I don’t quite understand that. They got goals from five different players, and 10 different players recorded at least a point.
The Swiss scored two early goals and then two late ones against France. They might only get to two goals total against Canada, who I think will win this one with ease, to move to 2-0 with a great goal differential in Group A.
Pick: Canada -2.5 (-122)
