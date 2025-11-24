Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 7
Last week, Boston College men’s hockey split its series with the Maine Black Bears.
In the first game of the series on Friday night, Boston College defeated Maine 7-3 thanks to an explosive four-goal third period with scores from James Hagens, Teddy Stiga, and a pair from Ryan Conmy which included an empty netter.
In the second game of the series on Saturday night, Maine responded and shut out Boston College 3-0. Players to score for the Black Bears include Miguel Marques (two) and Josh Nadeau.
With the split, Boston College stayed put at No. 15 in this week’s USCHO rankings with 294 points.
Michigan moved up to the top-ranked team with 42 first-place votes and 991 points, followed by Wisconsin at No. 2 with three first-place votes and 894 points, Western Michigan came in at No. 3 with five first-place votes and 884 points, Denver dropped to No. 4 with 825 points, and Minnesota Duluth rounded out the top five with 763 points.
As for Hockey East, seven teams made it into the rankings this week. Joining Boston College is Maine at No. 10 with 513 points, Northeastern at No. 11 with 432 points, UConn at No. 12 with 412 points, Providence at No. 16 with 246 points, UMass at No. 18 with 167 points, and Boston University at No. 19 with 91 points.
No conference teams that are unranked received votes this week, however local foe Harvard is sitting one spot out of a place in the rankings with 72 points, just one shy of the No. 20 team.
In-state schools Holy Cross (12) and Bentley (3) also received votes this week.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 8 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)
- Michigan (42)- 991, 13-3
- Wisconsin (3)- 894, 10-2-2
- Michigan State (5)- 884, 9-3
- Denver- 825, 9-4-1
- Minnesota Duluth- 763, 12-4
- North Dakota- 702, 8-4
- Western Michigan- 684, 9-5
- Quinnipiac- 648, 9-3-2
- Penn State- 626, 11-5
- Maine- 513, 8-5-1
- Northeastern- 432, 8-4
- UConn- 412, 7-5-2
- Dartmouth- 395, 6-0
- Minnesota State- 375, 8-2-4
- Boston College- 294, 7-5-1
- Providence- 246, 6-5-2
- Cornell- 242, 6-2
- UMass- 167, 8-7
- Boston University- 91, 6-7-1
- Union- 73, 8-3-2
Others receiving votes: Harvard 72, Colorado College 64, Michigan Tech 34, Bemidji State 24, Miami 13, Holy Cross 12, RIT 8, Omaha 5, St. Cloud State 5, Bentley 3, Ohio State 2, Arizona State 1