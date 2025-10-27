Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 3
Boston College men’s hockey suffered a loss in its sole game of the weekend 7-3 to the Denver Pioneers on Friday night.
In the game, the Eagles had goals from forward Andre Gasseau, forward Jake Sondreal, and forward James Hagens.
The defeat snapped a three-game stretch of going unbeaten for the Eagles after defeating Minnesota 3-1, RPI 5-1, and earning a tie over Minnesota 2-2.
With the loss, Boston College (2-2-1) dropped two spots from No. 9 to No. 11 in this week’s USCHO poll with 475 points.
Michigan State stayed atop the rankings with 45 first-place votes and 993 points, followed by Michigan at No. 2 with two first-place votes and 916 points, Western Michigan at No. 3 with one first-place vote and 914 points, Penn State at No. 4 with two first-place votes and 817 points, and Boston University capped off the top five with 769 points.
In total, six Hockey East teams made the rankings. Joining Boston College and Boston University is UConn at No. 9 with 521 points, Maine at No. 12 with 429 points, UMass at No. 13 with 395 points, and Providence at No. 16 with 283 points.
Two conference teams also received votes this week, but missed out on the rankings. Northeastern had 77 votes, the most of all the non-ranked teams, and Merrimack had two votes.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 4 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)
- Michigan State (45)- 993, 5-1
- Michigian (2)- 916, 7-1
- Western Michigan (1)- 914, 4-2
- Penn State (2)- 817, 7-1
- Boston University- 769, 3-3-1
- Denver- 708, 3-2-1
- Quinnipiac- 676, 5-2-1
- North Dakota- 612, 4-2
- UConn- 521, 3-3
- Minnesota Duluth- 492, 7-1
- Boston College- 475, 2-2-1
- Maine- 429, 3-2-1
- UMass- 395, 5-2
- Wisconsin- 325, 4-0-2
- Colorado College- 293, 5-1
- Providence- 283, 2-2-1
- Ohio State- 277, 4-2
- Minnesota State- 152, 3-1-2
- Minnesota- 104, 2-5-1
- Cornell- 87, 0-0
Others receiving votes: Northeastern 77, Miami 41, St. Cloud State 41, Union 35, Michigan Tech 18, Arizona State 17, Omaha 10, Sacred Heart 6, St. Thomas 5, Clarkson 4, Dartmouth 4, Merrimack 2, Bemidji State 1, Brown 1
This week, Boston College has a home-and-home series with Northeastern. Puck drop for Thursday night at Conte Forum is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and puck drop on Friday at Matthews Arena is set for 7 p.m. on NESN.