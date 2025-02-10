Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 17
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team swept its slate of games last week.
The Eagles earned a dominant 8-2 win over Northeastern in the 2025 Beanpot semifinals last Monday night and recorded a 4-2 road win over New Hampshire on Friday night.
With the pair of wins, Boston College not only increased its winning streak to nine games, but also stayed atop the USCHO rankings with all 50 first-place votes and 1000 points.
Michigan State ranked No. 2 with 912 points, followed by Western Michigan at No. 3 with 888 points, Minnesota at No. 4 with 881 points, and Maine capped off the top five with 816 points.
In total, seven Hockey East made the rankings this week. Joining Boston College and Maine is Providence at No. 7, Boston University at No. 9, UConn at No. 11, UMass Lowell at No. 13, and UMass at No. 16.
The rankings also saw two new teams enter this week, Penn State at No. 18 and Omaha at No. 20.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2024-25 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 18 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Boston College (50)- 1000, 21-4-1
- Michigan State- 912, 22-5-3
- Western Michigan- 888, 20-5-1
- Minnesota- 881, 21-6-3
- Maine- 816, 18-5-4
- Denver- 721, 20-7-1
- Providence- 673, 16-7-5
- Ohio State- 661, 18-8-2
- Boston University- 553, 15-10-1
- Arizona State- 521, 17-10-1
- UConn- 491, 15-10-3
- Michigan - 440, 16-12-2
- UMass Lowell- 401, 14-10-3
- Minnesota State- 341, 20-8-2
- Quinnipiac- 331, 17-9-2
- UMass- 221, 15-11-2
- North Dakota- 211, 14-11-2
- Penn State- 77, 14-11-3
- Colorado College- 70, 14-13-1
- Omaha- 66, 16-11-1
Others receiving votes: Augustana 63, Clarkson 35, Holy Cross 27, Colgate 26, Union 18, Wisconsin 15, New Hampshire 12, Sacred Heart 10, Dartmouth 8, Bentley 6, Merrimack 3, Bowling Green 2