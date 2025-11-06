Impressive Goal Can't Lift Boston College Men's Soccer over No. 7 Stanford: The Extra Point
Boston College Men's Soccer took to postseason play late on Wednesday night, travelling all the way to California to take on No. 7 Stanford in the first round of the ACC Tournament.
The No. 15 seed Eagles fought hard for the duration of the match's 90 minutes, but eventually fell to Stanford, 4-2.
The match wasn't without its highlights, though.
Boston College forward Michael Asare scored a wonder goal in the 25th minute to put the Eagles on top, 2-0. Asare used his pace to gain the advantage on the defender, then chopped back as the defender fell to his knees. Here's the ankle-breaking move and finish:
The backflip to celebrate was pretty good, too.
It was Asare's second goal of the match. He opened the scoring in the 13th minute, pouncing on a breakaway and sliding the ball to the left of the outstretched goalie:
The ACC Tournament opener was Asare's first multi-goal game of his collegiate career. Asare scored just one goal during the regular season for the Eagles. That goal came in BC's 14-0 demolition of Dean on Sept. 10. Johannes Hanken Tjostheim paced the Eagles with eight goals throughout their 2025 campaign in just seven games started.
After Asare's brace put BC up 2-0 and in a comfortable position, the Cardinal fought back. Stanford scored its opening goal of the match in the 38th minute as the Eagles couldn't hold out until the halftime break. Will Cleary scored his first of two goals to get Stanford back into the game.
BC took a 2-1 lead into the break, but that didn't hold for long. Just 48 seconds into the second half, Stanford drew level with an unassisted goal from Jack Pymm. Cleary completed his brace in the 54th minute with a header assisted by Fletcher Bank as Stanford took a 3-2 advantage. Bank added his second assist of the night in the 89th minute on a goal from Tomo Allen which sealed BC's fate.
Stanford hounded the BC net with shots all night, tallying 28 total shots with 12 shots on target. In comparison, the Eagles took 14 shots with seven on target. Andrej Borak made eight saves for BC. Stanford recorded 12 total corner kicks, with 10 of them coming in the first half.
The Eagles ended the season 7-9-1 overall, while Stanford improved to 13-2-2 and will face off against SMU in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.