Report: Boston College Football Tight End Ty Lockwood Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

Boston College football tight end Ty Lockwood is planning to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2, 2026, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported Monday afternoon.

The 6-4, 245-pounder is a former Class of 2023 four-star recruit who began his career at Alabama before transferring to BC.

Lockwood becomes the 16th player from the 2025 roster to declare their intent to enter the transfer portal following a tumultuous season in head coach Bill O’Brien’s second year at the helm, in which the Eagles went 2-10 overall with a 1-7 conference record.

He is also the third player to enter the portal on Monday alone — earlier in the day, sophomore running back Turbo Richard and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Reed Harris, who were both top contributors to BC’s offensive production last year, also reportedly decided to search for a new home this offseason.

Lockwood spent his redshirt sophomore campaign in Chestnut Hill, Mass., after initially transferring from Alabama alongside former BC quarterback Dylan Lonergan — who is opting to re-enter the portal as well — in the 2025 offseason.

The former unanimous four-star recruit out of Independence High School (Thompson’s Station, Tenn.) played primarily on special teams for the Eagles. Lockwood caught just two passes for 30 yards, which was relatively underwhelming considering his pedigree and where he transferred from in the first place.

He did, however, play in all 12 games for BC. With the number of injuries the Eagles sustained throughout the season, his availability made a difference.

In two seasons with the Crimson Tide prior to his career on the Heights, the 6-foot-4, 245-pounder appeared in seven games. He totaled 28 total snaps in 2024 as a redshirt freshman and hauled in a single catch against Mercer.

With former players like wide receiver Lewis Bond, tight end Jeremiah Franklin, and quarterback Grayson James all moving on from the program as well because of eligibility reasons, the only offensive players remaining on the roster that recorded over 300 yards last season boils down to tight end Kaelan Chudzinski, the son of senior offensive analyst Rob Chudzinski.

2025 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:

TE Ty Lockwood DB Ashton McShane LB Daveon “Bam Crouch DL Edwin Kolenge WR Reed Harris RB Turbo Richard TE Stevie Amar Jr. WR Cedric Lott Jr. DL Ty Clemons OL Jack Funke WR/RB Datrell Jones LB Jason Hewlett Jr. QB Dylan Lonergan DL Sterling Sanders OL Jadon Lafontant WR Nate Johnson III

