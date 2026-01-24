Late Bounce Gives Boston College Women's Hockey Road Victory Over New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. – In a hockey game that increasingly took on the look of a track meet during a 1-1 deadlock, it seemed inevitable that a mistake or lucky bounce would provide the difference maker between a pair of Hockey East sides battling for a home playoff date. Fortunately for Boston College, luck was on the side of Maxim Tremblay late in the third to guide Boston College to their second consecutive Hockey East victory.

Midway through the first period, New Hampshire would get its first powerplay opportunity of the game after Alania Dunn was called for a tripping. After gathering a pass midway through the powerplay, Aurora Kahlert glided in from the center of the blue line before firing a shot towards a mass of bodies in front of the Boston College net. In the mess, Josie Linn was able to get her stick on the puck and redirect by Grace Campbell to open the scoring.

Early in the second period, Maxim Tremblay fired a pass from the corner towards the post, looking to generate a rebound opportunity for Emily Mara. Instead of trying to deflect the puck in or hope for a rebound, Mara sent a pass to Olivia Maffeo who sent a one-timer to the back of the net to level the score at one.

That one had some heat on it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t9RzgOawbt — Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) January 24, 2026

Just 26 second after Boston College drew level, Addison Spitz broke free and took the zone clear through on net. Faced with a split-second decision, Olivia Maffeo opted to hack her down from behind to prevent a clear look on net. After a brief discussion, Spitz was awarded a penalty shot, with a chance to retake the lead. The sophomore took the puck and broke to the right before skating across the net towards the left side post. At the last moment, Spitz tried to make one last move back to the right side, but Boston College’s senior goaltender read the move perfectly and kept the score knotted at one.

The next half hour of game time would be characterized by mounting odd women rushes and powerplay opportunities that failed to provide a breakthrough for either side. With the clock ticking under four minutes remaining in regulation, Lauren Glaser collected a missed shot off the end wall and fired a pass towards Maxim Tremblay, who was sitting just outside the crease. The freshman whiffed on the opportunity, falling to a knee as the puck came to Sage Babey. Babey was able to connect and send a shot towards Blair’s net. As the puck flew towards the net, it caught the shoulder of Tremblay as the first year from Quebec returned to her feet, redirecting the shot by Blair to give Boston College its first lead of the night.

Maxim makes it happen 💥 pic.twitter.com/ONvjn6XCsf — Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) January 24, 2026

After conceding the go-ahead-goal, New Hampshire pulled Sedona Blair in a desperate search of a last-minute equalizer. After Boston College finally managed to work the puck out of the defensive end, it settled on the stick of Madelyn Murphy at center ice. The defensewomen wasted no time potting the game sealer with 50 seconds remaining. The Eagles tacked on another insurance goal moments later as Kate Ham fought through traffic in a vacant crease to put home a pass from Ava Thomas.

In net, Grace Campbell saved 31 of 32 shots as the Eagles’ goaltender tightened her grip on the saves lead in conference play and continued a strong stretch of play since returning from winter break. Her 31 save performance marked the ninth time in ten games the senior has recorded at least 30 saves.

With the victory, Boston College improve to 11-13-1 with a 9-5-1 record in Hockey East play. The Eagles return to the ice Saturday afternoon for the conclusion of the two-game set with the Wildcats. Due to Holy Cross’ win elsewhere, the Eagles stay put in fourth place in Hockey East but taking three points from the Wildcats, coupled with results elsewhere have given Boston College a ten-point cushion in the race for a top-four spot and the right to host a quarterfinal.

