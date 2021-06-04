Locked on Boston College: NIL Takes The Next Step

Name Image and Likeness will be changing, on our podcast we discuss the latest developments

On today's episode of Locked on Boston College, we look at the ever changing world of NIL (Name, Image and Likeness). There has been loads of updates over the past week, including a deal for athletes with Twitter, Eagles AD Patrick Kraft making a comment on Packer and Durham and more. We look at the complexity of this issue and where it could impact Boston College.

In addition we check out the news from the previous two days, which included a pair of transfers for the Eagles. David Bailey is heading to Colorado State to re-unite with Steve Addazio, while Tate Haynes entered the portal. We analyze both moves, and talk about why it's a good move for all involved.

Finally, we answer a listener question. Would you rather have a successful hockey or basketball program? We give you our thoughts on the issue. But do you agree?

