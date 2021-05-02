BC's Passing Offense Catches Attention of '22 WR Braden Pegan

California wide receiver has BC's attention, and the interest appears to be strong on both sides.

Boston College continues to be active with the Class of '22 offering Braden Pegan out of San Juan Capistrano (CA).

Pegan, a lengthy 6-4 wide receiver, is rated a three star recruit according to 247sports.com. He has offers from Utah, Utah State, and Colorado State, but his recruitment has picked up recently due to some impressive film that recently came out. We spoke with the young wide receiver shortly after his Boston College offer.

Like many recruits, the conversations with Boston College started on video chat. "I was on FaceTime with Coach (Sean) Duggan and he passed the phone to head coach Hafley and he told me that he had been studying my film for a while now," explained Pegan, "he said he really like it, and then he offered me a scholarship." Hafley clearly thought highly of Pegan as "he also told me he wanted to offer me himself."

This has been an offer with interest that clearly goes both ways. Pegan has had his eyes on Boston College for a while. "After he offered me I felt super excited and happy because it’s a school I’ve definitely been considering!" the junior exclaimed.

A lengthy receiver like Pegan could easily find a role with the Eagles, especially with C.J. Lewis finishing up this season. Frank Cignetti's passing offense that ranked in the Top 25 in the country also caught his attention. "I like that they throw for almost 300 yards a game!" he explained. The state of the Boston College program also is attractive to Pegan. "I like that they have a good football program and good academics as well."

A visit seems imminent, as Pegan explained that he would like to get to Boston College soon. Boston College currently has two wide receivers committed to the Class of '22, including Ismael Zamor and Joseph Griffin II

You can check out Braden Pegan's HUDL film below:

