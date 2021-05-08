'22 DL Edwin Kolenge Sets Boston College Visit Dates

Sports Illustrated home
'22 LB Edwin Kolenge Sets Boston College Visit Dates

Eagles will be getting another visitor in what is proving to be a very busy weekend in Chestnut Hill
Author:
Publish date:

The dead period ends in three weeks and Boston College continues to add official visitors in the month of June. Canadian linebacker Edwin Kolenge reported to BC Bulletin that he has set his date to head over to Chestnut Hill. 

According to the junior, Kolenge will be one of a handful of recruits visiting over the weekend of June 18-20. Other names to watch for are defensive back A'Khoury Lyde of DePaul Catholic (NJ), defensive lineman Donovan Spellman of Clayton (NC), defensive back Noble Thomas of Orange City (FL), defensive lineman Gilbert Tongrongou of Woodbridge (VA). 

"I like Boston College because of my relationship with Coach (Tem) Lukabu. He has a great plan for me and we talked since last year," Kolenge explained to BC Bulletin when he made his Top 8 list. The two also have a shared heritage. "He’s also Congolese so we share the same culture and I really feel comfortable with him." 

West Virginia, Syracuse, Indiana, Howard, Rutgers, and Virginia Tech also rounded out his Top 8. 

Photo courtesy of BCEagle.com/Anthony Garro

