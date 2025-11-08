No. 9 Denver Nets Three in Third to Down Reigning Champs Western Michigan: Puck Drop
What's that they say about payback?
Oh yeah, we can't really use that word here. Nevertheless, No. 9 Denver got some Friday night in its first meeting against Western Michigan since their Frozen Four matchup in St. Louis last April, won by the Broncos en route to winning the national title. The Pioneers scored three goals in the third period and freshman goaltender Quentin Miller made a career-high 35 saves to lead a 3-1 victory at Lawson Arena.
Junior Kieran Cebrian began the comeback on a steal and breakaway at 6:45 of the third period, his second goal of the season. Just 2:45 later, freshman defenseman Eric Jamieson knocked a loose puck into the net for his first career game-winning goal, Eric Pohlkamp added an emtpy-netter on a slap shot from his own end with 37.3 seconds remaining.
Zaccharya Wisdom had the goal for No. 4 Western Michigan (5-4-0, 1-2 NCHC) just 5:12 into the game as the Broncos put 16 shots on net in the first period.
Hampton Slukynsky made 26 saves for Western Michigan, which was outshot 22-20 over the final two periods. The Pioneers (5-3-1, 1-0) have won four straight conference openers dating back to 2022-23.
It's the second straight loss for Western Michigan, which dropped the series finale against St. Cloud State, 5-1, last Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. It's the first back-to-back losses for the Broncos since the end of the 20-23-24 season when WMU was bounced from the NCHC tournament quarterfinals by St. Cloud State, and subsequently lost in the Maryland Heights Regional of the NCAA Tournament, 5-4 in overtime by Michigan State.
It was the first of six straight road games for Denver, with Game 2 to be played Saturday.
Puck Drop: Saturday, November 8, 2025
• No. 13 Massachusetts bounced back to split its home series against No. 6 Maine, 4-0. Special teams were the difference as the Minutemen went 2-for-7 on the power play and were 5-for-5 on the kill. Daniel Jenčko scored two goals and Francesco Dell'Elce hit an early one-timer that held up as the game-winner. "That was the response we needed," UMass coach Greg Carvel said. "Much different team tonight. We did some soul searching as a group and guys responded very well. I'm very happy for Jackson Irving. He had a hell of a weekend. I know he gave up some goals last night, but they probably should have scored a lot more last night. I'm we could hold on and get the shutout for him."
• After No. 10 Wisconsin scored twice during a 45-second span to take the lead halfway through the third period, No. 2 Michigan counted with four unanswered goals to win 7-4 at Yost Ice Arena. Michael Hage had two third-period goals (including one empty-netter), Will Horcoff's 11th goal was the game-winner, and T.J. Hughes had an empty-net goal and three assists. Michigan (10-1-0, 3-0 Big Ten) outshot Wisconsin (6-1-2, 2-1) 33-24.
• The upset of the night may have been at Princeton, where the women's team put 11 shots on net in the third period to take the momentum, and freshman forward Riley Sorokan scored her first career goal in overtime for a 1-0 victory over No. 11 Clarkson. Uma Corniea made 24 saves for her third career shutout.
• Minnesota freshman forward Teddy Townsend made his Gophers debut during the 3-0 victory over Notre Dame at Mariucci Arena. Per the Pioneer Press, Townsend was “hospitalized following an on-campus assault.”
• U.S. National Under-17 Team took a 8-7 overtime loss to Canada White in the semifinals at the World Under-17 Challenge in Nova Scotia. Brayden Willis, Carter Meyer, and Nolan Fitzhenry combined for seven points, The U.S. will play in the bronze medal game on Saturday against either Canada Red or Czechia.
• Catching up on some recruiting commitments, defenseman Luke Brierley of the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) is headed to Brown; left wing Nathan Leek of the Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL) will play at Ferris State, and defenseman Heath Bogart of Collingwood Blues (OJHL) will hit the ice for Lake Superior State. From the Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL), defenseman Kade Meyer is headed to St. Thomas, and defenseman Jackson Schneider is set to join Robert Morris.
Friday's Scores
Men
AHA
Holy Cross 5, Niagara 1
RIT 4, Mercyhurst 1
Army 3, Bentley 3 (SO)
Air Force 4, Sacred Heart 1
Big Ten
No. 2 Michigan 7, No. 10 Wisconsin 4
No. 1 Michigan State 2, No. 3 Penn State 1 (OT)
Minnesota 3, Notre Dame 0
CCHA
Michigan Tech 4, Northern Michigan 1
No. 16 Minnesota State 4, Bowling Green 4 (SO)
Bemidji State 4, Lake Superior State 1
Augustana 4, Ferris State 2
ECAC
Brown 2, Princeton 1
Dartmouth 4, Colgate 1
No. 17 Cornell 3, Harvard 1
St. Lawrence 4, RPI 3
Clarkson 5, Union 1
Yale 4, No. 5 Quinnipiac 2
Hockey East
No. 12 Boston University 3, Merrimack 2 (OT)
No. 15 Providence 4, No. 11 Connecticut 1
No. 13 Massachusetts 4, No. 6 Maine 0
No. 18 Boston College 2, Vermont 1
New Hampshire 2, Lowell, 0
NCHC
No. 9 Denver 3, No. 4 Western Michigan 1
No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 4, St. Cloud State 0
No. 8 North Dakota 7, Omaha 2
No. 20 Colorado College 3, Arizona State 3 (SO)
Non-Conference
No. 14 Northeastern 2, Stonehill 0
Long Island 6, Robert Morris 3
Women
AHA
Mercyhurst 5, Robert Morris 1
Syracuse 2, Lindenwood 1 (OT)
ECAC
Harvard 1, Dartmouth 1 (SO)
RPI 2, Union 1
Princeton 1, No. 11 Clarkson 0
No. 7 Quinnipiac 3, St. Lawrence 2
Hockey East
No. 9 Northeastern 3, Vermont 0
Maine 3, Boston University 1
Holy Cross 2, Merrimack 1
New Hampshire 4, Providence 2
No. 8 Connecticut 3, Boston College 1
NEWHA
Long Island 2, Franklin Pierce 0
Stonehill 4, Assumption 1
Saint Anselm 4, Post 2
WCHA
No. 14 St. Thomas 5, Bemidji State 0
Non-Conference
No. 13 Colgate 5, RIT 2
Saturday's Schedule
MEN
Boston Christmas Holliday Festival
Air Force vs. Sacred Heart at Fairfield, Conn, 7 p.m.
AHA
Niagara at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Mercyhurst at RIT, 5 p.m.
Big Ten
No. 3 Penn State at No. 1 Michigan State, 4 p.m.
No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 2 Michigan, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
ECAC
No. 5 Quinnipiac at Brown, 7 p.m.
No. 17 Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at RPI, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrences at Union, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.
CCHA
Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at No. 16 Minnesota State, 7 p.m.
Lake Superior State at Bemidji State, 7 p.m.
Augustana at Ferris State, 7 p.m.
Hockey East
No. 12 Boston University at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Connecticut at No. 15 Providence, 7 p.m.
No. 18 Boston College at Vermont, 7 p.m.
NCHC
No. 20 Colorado College at Arizona State, 7 p.m.
St. Cloud State at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 7 p.m.
No. 9 Denver at No. 4 Western Michigan, 7 p.m.
No. 8 North Dakota at Omaga, 8 p.m.
Non-Conference
Stonehill at No. 14 Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Exhibition
Simon Fraser at Alaska, 11 p.m.
WOMEN
AHA
Syracuse at Lindenwood, 2 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.
ECAC
Dartmouth at Harvard, 3 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Princeton, 3 pm.
No. 11 Clarkson at No. 7 Quinnipiac, 3 p.m.
RPI at Union, 3 p.m.
HOCKEY EAST
Vermont at No. 9 Northeastern, 1:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Providence, 2 p.m.
Boston College at No. 8 Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Boston University at Maine, 3:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
NEWHA
Saint Anselm at Post, 1 p.m.
Franklin Pierce at Long Island, 2 p.m.
Stonehill at Assumption, 2:5 0 p.m.
WCHA
No. 14 St. Thomas at Bemidji State, 3 p.m.
Non-Conference
Delaware at No. 15 Brown, 3 p.m.
RIT at No. 13 Colgate, 3 p.m.
This Date in Hockey History
November 8, 1924: Hall of Fame goaltender Johnny Bower was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.
November 8, 1934: Long before the Blues, the NHL played its first game in St. Louis as the Eagles hosted the Blackhawks at the Coliseum. The Eagles lost 3-1 and went on to fold after their first, and only, season.
November 8, 1942: Hall of Fame right wing Maurice “Rocket” Richard scored his first NHL goal as the Montreal Canadiens crushed the New York Rangers 10-4.
November 8. 1952: Rocket Richard became the NHL’s all-time leader goal scorer, No. 325 to break the tie with Nels Stewart, as the Canadiens beat the Blackhawks 6-4. Richard went on to finish with 544 career goals.
November 8, 1955: Michigan right wing Gary Morrison was born in Detroit.
November 8, 1959: North Dakota defenseman Marc Chorney was born in Fort William, Ontario.
November 8, 1965: Alaska Anchorage left wing Mike Peluso was born in Pengilly, Minn.
November 8, 1968: Western Michigan right wing Keith Jones was born in Brantford, Ontario.
November 8, 1978: Bobby Orr officially announced his retirement from the NHL at the age of 30. He’s the only defenseman to ever win the Art Ross Trophy for leading the league in scoring. He did it twice, in 1970 and 1975.
November 8, 1978: Former Cornell goaltender Ken Dryden notched the first of five shutouts during his final season as the visiting Montreal Canadiens doused the Washington Capitals 6-0.
November 8, 1981: In their first regular-season game at Boston Garden following their famous brawl that resulted in 409 total penalty minutes (Feb. 26, 1981), the Minnesota North Stars snapped their 35-year game winless streak on the Bruins’ home ice with a 4-1 victory. Former Minnesota Gophers and Team USA center Steve Christoff and former Wisconsin center Mike Eaves both scored for the North Stars.
November 8, 1985: Former New Hampshire right wing Dave Lumley notched the second, and final, hat trick of his career as Edmonton blew out Vancouver 13-0. How many goals did Wayne Gretzky have? None. But he did have four assists.
November 8, 1992: Former Michigan State left wing Mike Donnelly had a hat trick, and so did teammates Luc Robitaille and Jari Kurri as the Los Angeles Kings decimated San Jose on its home ice, 11-4.
November 8, 1997: Phil Housley became just the second U.S.-born player to score 1,000 points in the NHL. His assist helped Washington defeat Edmonton 2-1.
November 8, 1998: Former Wisconsin defenseman Chris Chelios became the Chicago Blackhawks’ all-time penalty minutes leader when he twice went to the box in a 3-2 loss to Edmonton. His 1,444 total minutes dethroned former Denver defenseman Keith Magnuson.
November 8, 2003: Former North Dakota goaltender Ed Belfour notched win No. 406 during a 4-1 victory over Edmonton to move into sixth place on the NHL’s all-time win list. He eventually finished in fourth with 484 wins.
November 8, 2005: Former Wisconsin goaltender Curtis Joseph made 26 saves to lead a 4-2 victory for Phoenix against Minnesota to move into a tie for eighth on the NHL's career win list.
November 8, 2010: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Dino Ciccarelli, Cammi Granato, Angela James, Jimmy Devallano and Daryl 'Doc' Seman.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“Why would I want four or five more inches? I use my speed.”- Martin St. Louis (Vermont)