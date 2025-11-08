Shoudy's OT Winner Lifts MSU Hockey Over Penn State
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Tiernan Shoudy was the hero for No. 1 Michigan State on Friday night, as the Spartans downed No. 3 Penn State 2-1 in overtime.
One of the biggest series in college hockey so far this season lived up to the hype. The first game was physical, fast-paced, and certainly looked to be between two of the best teams in the country.
Both goalies also were stellar. MSU’s Trey Augustine stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced (.960), while PSU’s Kevin Reidler sent away 30 of 32 (.938).
Michigan State picks up two points in the Big Ten standings for the overtime win. Penn State gets one. These two teams will meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, which will be on B1G+.
First Period
The first chance of the game went to the Nittany Lions on a 2-on-1 opportunity. Penn State was able to make the centering pass to its Matt DiMarsico, but MSU’s Trey Augustine got across the crease in time to stop the puck. PSU was definitely controlling the puck more early and had a fair amount of offensive zone time.
Michigan State controlled the back 10 minutes of the period, though. Eight of the Spartans’ 12 shots on goal came during that span. Penn State got one, for comparison.
After surviving the early attack of the Nittany Lions, it was MSU who found the net first. Anthony Romani let a wrister go after he found some space in front and put it in the top-right corner of the net. Assists went to Eric Nilson (2) and Colin Ralph (1) during Romani’s second goal of the year.
The early lead was still a mild-ish surprise, since the Spartans were whistled for three minor penalties. The third carried over for exactly one minute into the middle period. MSU’s penalty kill had been pretty effective, though, even generating a few breakaway chances.
Second Period
Michigan State killed off that bleed-over penalty to get back to full strength.
The two teams kept up the high pace of play, searching and searching for some more chances, but not too many materialized for either side. MSU had a nice look with Matt Basgall possessing the puck near the faceoff area and nobody in front of him, but the shot went off Penn State goalie Kevin Reidler’s mask.
Gavin O’Connell also had a really nice chance all alone in front of the net, but his shot went high.
Those missed opportunities kept PSU just one play away from tying things up, and the Nittany Lions did just that with 3:37 left. Star freshman Gavin McKenna, who Michigan State recruited, was credited with his fourth goal of the year. Ben Schoen (2) and Reese Laubach (6) received assists.
Third Period
The game’s 1-1 deadlock remained through the first 10 minutes. Backchecks and neutral zone battles reigned, as the knowledge that the next goal might be the ultimate difference.
MSU’s Cayden Lindstrom had the best early shot at a goal, going 1-on-1 with Reidler. Lindstrom tried a slick, between-the-legs move, but the shot went wide. With 9:27 to go, Romani also had a breakaway chance, but Reidler denied that as well.
Penalties had stopped for a while, but MSU’s Eric Nilson was whistled for hooking with just 5:18 to go, setting up a massive power-play opportunity for Penn State. Off the faceoff, Michigan State’s Daniel Russell actually generated yet another breakaway, but the Spartans still could not convert one into a goal. Tiernan Shoudy had another mild chance that Reidler denied.
The score held, and the game went to overtime.
Overtime
OT in college hockey is 3-on-3 and goes for five minutes.
Right off the faceoff, Charlie Stramel got a clear path towards the net, but MSU still could not get one into the net again.
More chances ensued for both sides, Reidler stopped a 2-on-1, Penn State had a breakaway, but play continued.
Finally, 2:21 into overtime. Michigan State finally got the one it was waiting for. Tommi Mannisto came around the net and delivered a pass to Tiernan Shoudy, who paused for a beat and allowed Reidler to fall to the ice and put himself out of position, and then fired into an open net for the win.
