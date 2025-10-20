2027 DL Xzaiver Whittington Speaks on Boston College Visit, Scholarship Offer from Eagles
Though the Eagles' 2025 season has not quite gone according to plan, sitting at 1-6 on the year and winless in conference play, Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff have still been able to find success on the recruiting trail.
The Eagles currently hold 27 commitments in the 2026 class and three in the class of 2027, and have welcomed several talented prospects for campus visits this fall. One such prospect, defensive lineman Xzaiver Whittington, spoke with Boston College Eagles on SI about his experience in Chestnut Hill as well as the recent scholarship offer he received from the Eagles.
Whittington said of the visit, "What impressed me so far was how many true freshman played [against UCONN] and looked good. Everybody got a fair chance and everybody made plays."
He continued, diving into his relationship with the coaching staff, "Boston College recently reached out, but I have been in contact with the coaching staff a lot. They communicate a lot, telling me about the program."
"I have been talking the most to coach [Kamari] Morales. He really talks to me a lot and keeps me updated with the team. He makes it feel like home," Whittington said.
Though unranked as a prospect currently, Whittington possesses impressive physical traits for a player in just his junior season. He stands at 6-foot-3, 300 lbs. and put together an incredibly dominant sophomore year with 53 tackles, 10.0 TFL's and 3.0 sacks.
In five appearances this season, Whittington has 14 tackles, 6.0 TFL's and 4.0 sacks. He is adept at getting after the quarterback, using his strength and quickness to either shed blockers or simply blow past them.
With three commitments already in the 2027 class, the Eagles are off to a solid start, but the rest of the country has begun to catch up in recent weeks so adding new talent needs to be a priority for O'Brien and the staff, especially considering the current state of the team.
The Boston College target spoke on this year's team, saying, "I like how even if the season isn't going the right way, the coaches kept it real. Even with the injuries, the team fought to the very end and just kept trying to comeback. I like teams that don't give up and just keep going."
"The thing I think the Eagles have struggled with most this season is just injuries. There's a lot of injuries on the team in some key positions, but when they're healthy, they're a big problem on the field," he concluded.
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
- ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025)