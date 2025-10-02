Boston College Lands Commitment from 2027 ATH Zahir Mitchell
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College coaching staff, despite a somewhat disappointing start to the season thus far, have remained active on the recruiting trail, lining up visitors and extending offers to talented prospects.
The Eagles' efforts began to pay off this week as Boston College added a third member to its 2027 recruiting class, landing a commitment form athlete prospect Zahir Mitchell from Milton Academy in Massachusetts.
He took to social media on Thursday, October 2 to make his announcement.
His post read, "After a great phone call with coach Bill O'Brien, I am proud to announce that I am committed to the Boston College Eagles for the class of 2027."
He continued, "First and foremost, I want to give thanks to the man above, my father Jesus Christ, because without him, none of this would be possible. Next, I want to thank my mother and father for their countless sacrifice providing for me and pouring into the dreams that I've had since I was four years old."
"Finally, thank you to the staff at Boston College, including Coach [Bill] O'Brien, Coach [Jonathan] DiBiaso, Coach [Bryson] Rosser, Kamari Morales, Kamryn Rodriguez and Michael Butler as they have made a new home for me."
With the addition of Mitchell, Boston College now has three commitments in the 2027 class, two of whom are local prospects from Massachusetts, with the third being fellow athlete Wesley Winn, Jr. from San Francisco.
Last season as a sophomore for Milton Academy, the speedy prospect hauled in 27 receptions for just over 500 yards with five touchdowns. He also saw a bit of time on the defensive side of the ball, finishing the year with seven tackles.
Though there is still time for O'Brien and the staff to continue adding to an impressive 2026 recruiting class that is 27 members deep, Boston College has been successful enough to turn a bit of its attention to 2027.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, N.J. (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)
- WR Nyqir Helton, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Committed 06/27/2025)
- QB Femi Babalola, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
- ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025)