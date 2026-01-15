Boston College Adds Two New Targets to Recruiting Radar

Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff have been extremely active on the recruiting trail since the conclusion of last season, extending over a dozen new offers in just the last month alone.

On Thursday, January 15, the Eagles sent out a pair of scholarship offers to two talented prospects, both of whom suit up for Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. The first was Joreal Ellinger, a 6-foot-2, 190 lb. safety prospect in the class of 2027.

He took to social media to share the news.

Ellinger, though unranked as a prospect currently by major recruiting outlets, is a physically impressive defender that is currently a member of one of the state of Georgia's top high school football teams.

Though he appeared in just four games this past season, Ellinger was able to rack up six tackles and a pass deflection.

Outside of Boston College, which is his first Power Four offer, Ellinger also holds an offer from Tuskegee University, and has taken two unofficial visits to Coastal Carolina and Georgia State.

The next player this week to receive an offer from the Eagles staff was 2029 defensive lineman Rome Samuels. Like Ellinger, he also shared the news on social media, saying in his post, "Blessed to receive an offer from Boston College."

Though only a freshman at this point, Samuels is a massive defender, standing 6-foot-5, 270 lbs. already. He saw time in five games this season for a 12-1 Grayson squad, compiling four tackles, one of which went for a loss, and a sack as well.

While he was only utilized sparingly this fall, Samuels was able to show off many impressive traits in his limited game action. He is extremely quick off the ball and has excellent hand placement as a defensive lineman.

His strength is also immediately noticeable, as he was able to push around opposing blockers with ease.

Samuels still has a lot of time to continue developing further as a prospect, but the Eagles are seemingly getting in early on a potential riser in the 2029 class.

As of now, Boston College holds four commitments in the 2027 class, and is ranked as the No. 19 team in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. While the 2029 class has yet to land a commitment, extending an offer this early indicates that the Eagles staff has already begun to lay the groundwork for the future group.

