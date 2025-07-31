Boston College Extends Offer to 2027 Safety Julius Fuentes-Bream
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff have been incredibly active on the recruiting trail since the conclusion of the 2024 season. From January to now, the Eagles have added 23 prospects to the 2026 class.
Now, as the 2026 recruiting cycle begins to wind down with less than six months to go until the Early Signing Period, Boston College has been able to turn its attention a bit to the future and focus on the class of 2027.
This week, O'Brien and the Eagles' staff extended an offer to Julius Fuentes-Bream, a safety prospect out of West York Area High School in York, Pennsylvania. He took to social media on Thursday to share the news.
Though unranked currently as a prospect, the rising junior possesses an excellent build for a player his age. Fuentes-Bream stands at 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. and has proven his ability to use his size to his advantage.
Before transferring ahead of his junior year to West York, he spent time at Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. As a sophomore, Fuentes-Bream played on both sides of the ball, but was most impactful on the defense, finishing with 34 tackles, 2.0 TFL's and two interceptions.
As of now, Boston College holds two commitments already in the 2027 class from 3-Star prospects Wesley Winn and Jackson Tucker.
2027 Football Commitments
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)